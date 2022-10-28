Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Tyler Latino trunk-or-treat festival brings Halloween fun
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following their feature in this year’s Texas Rose Festival Parade, those in the Hispanic and Latino communities in Tyler kept the momentum going and wanted to host a trunk-or-treat for the community to enjoy. 25 businesses parked on the Downtown Tyler Square to give away...
KLTV
Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas Pipe Organ Festival returns after extended hiatus
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
KLTV
Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum celebrated the 92nd anniversary of the East Texas oil boom with a focus on Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. The oil broker and civil rights activist traveled from Oklahoma to East Texas in the 1930s in search of oil. He’s known as an oil magnate and a wildcatter.
KLTV
WebXtra: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains fire, water damage
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
KLTV
Mobile home fire in Winona leaves 1 dead
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday morning fire at a mobile home residence left one person dead. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident and said that the call came in at 5:22 a.m. for a mobile home in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as Fire Departments from Winona, Red Springs, Chapel Hill and Jackson Heights, responded and found one person deceased at the scene.
KLTV
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
KLTV
Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill for District of Doom championship in Game of Week
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone regular season ends with a district title on the line in the Red Zone Game of the Week. R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore will be the site of the 9-4A DI, known around here as the District of Doom, Championship game with Kilgore hosting Chapel Hill.
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian is the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and Texas African American Museum both are flagstaff programs under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation based in Tyler, Texas with a high focus on East Texas.
KLTV
Red Zone Reel Week 10
With a Carthage Bulldog's victory over Van Friday night, head coach Scott Surratt saw his 200th victory in 15 seasons. Surratt says the milestone is a tribute to the football program at Carthage. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT. Henderson takes on Palestine on rainy Friday night. Updated:...
KLTV
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
KLTV
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
KLTV
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
KLTV
Longview ISD superintendent discusses how library books are regulated
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the discussion items at Longview ISD’s last board meeting was the review of books ordered for schools in the district. The head librarian presented a report to the board which included any books that the board might deem inappropriate. Longview ISD Superintendent James...
KLTV
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
Hundreds flock to East Texas gas station ahead of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history
UPDATE — Time to check your tickets! The winning Powerball jackpot numbers are 19 36 37 46 56 24. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to be the fifth largest in history! $700 million are up for grabs tonight. Angel Perry, the manager of a Valero gas station in Tyler, said they […]
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m. Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM...
Comments / 0