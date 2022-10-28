Read full article on original website
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
Japan Stocks Close at Highest Since Sept. 20; China's Factory Activity Contracts
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.18% in its final hour of trade while...
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.11%, continuing to rise after the central bank's announcement. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the...
European Markets Cautious as Euro Zone Inflation and GDP Data Paints Bleak Picture
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat on Monday as investors digested two big economic data releases out of the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by mid-morning, with travel and leisure stocks adding 0.8% while basic resources slid 0.4%. The...
Stocks Open Lower Monday as Market Closes Out Huge October Comeback
Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were on pace to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.6% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 60 points, or 0.2%. Markets...
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
Wheat Prices Jump by Nearly 6% After Russia Withdraws From Vital Ukrainian Export Deal
Global wheat prices have risen following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain export deal. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 5.7% to $8.77 a bushel, after earlier hitting a high of $8.93 a bushel. Global wheat prices rose sharply Monday following Russia's withdrawal from...
Germany's Pension System Will Collapse Without Reform, Influential Lobby Group Says
Germany's pension system is "on the verge of collapse," according to Rainer Dulger, president of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations. The country needs “large-scale social reform” not seen since the time of the German reunification, he said. Germany's pension system won't be financially viable in five...
At Least 149 Dead After Halloween Crowd Surge in South Korea
At least 149 people were killed and 78 were injured after being crushed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. The massive death toll is being tallied after people were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhoods, a major leisure and night-life district in the capital.
U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting
Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting beginning Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by 5 basis points to 4.058%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by 7 basis points to 4.493%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Biden Threatens Higher Taxes on Oil Companies If They Do Not Work to Lower Gas Prices
President Joe Biden threatened to pursue higher taxes on oil companies if they do not try to lower gas prices. Any new proposed taxes on the businesses could run into opposition in Congress. Biden has highlighted efforts to reduce costs for consumers as voters worry about inflation ahead of the...
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says
"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
South Korea's police chief has admitted a responsibility for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Stock Futures Flat as Indexes Exit Winning Month and Investors Look to Fed Meeting
Stock futures are flat Monday night as traders leave behind a winning month and look ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 1 point, near flat. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%.
Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
Under-The-Radar Trend Shows Tech Investors Remain Loyal Despite Major Losses This Year
It appears most ETF investors aren't cashing out of technology despite this year's painful losses. The widely-held ARK Innovation ETF and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, down 59% and 25% respectively this year, aren't showing meaningful outflows so far this year. Invesco's Anna Paglia lists a reason: Investors are...
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
Russia Halts Participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the UN-Backed Deal That Reopened Ukraine's Ports to Feed Countries Around the World
Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative in a retaliatory move for what it says were Kyiv-ordered attacks on Russian vessels. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a U.N.-backed deal brokered in July, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports. Nearly 400...
Why has the RBA raised interest rates for a record 7th straight month? High inflation – and worse is on the way
Pushing up interest rates isn’t something the Reserve Bank does lightly. But what’s worrying the Reserve Bank – and why it increased interest rates for a record seventh consecutive month on Melbourne Cup Tuesday – is that inflation seems to become completely detached from the bank’s target band. That target band of 2-3% was introduced in the early 1990s, at a time when that’s where inflation was. With one brief exception during the introduction of the goods and services tax, at the start of the 2000s, inflation has never since been far away from the band – until now. The jump in inflation...
