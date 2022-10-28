ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego

‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing

For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Open Lower Monday as Market Closes Out Huge October Comeback

Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were on pace to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.6% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 60 points, or 0.2%. Markets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy