Why Elon Musk's conspiracy theory tweet about Paul Pelosi attack is 'dangerous'
Musk's post comes amid concerns about how the billionaire Tesla founder will run Twitter and how much he will crack down on the spread of disinformation.
After Leading $20 Billion Figma Deal, Adobe's David Wadhwani Is in Prime Spot to Be Next CEO
David Wadhwani has spent more than a decade of his career at Adobe and just spearheaded the purchase of Figma, the company's largest deal ever. While there's no indication CEO Shantanu Narayen is close to leaving, sources tell CNBC that Wadhwani is in prime position to be his eventual successor.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
The Fear of Missing Out Can Be a Killer for Investors. Here's How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Keep It at Bay
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, has led many people to buy into "hot" investments such as crypto, meme stocks and SPACs, according to financial advisors and money experts. They may do so without an understanding of risk or how the asset fits into an overall portfolio. Controlling FOMO...
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
BBC tries to understand politics by creating fake Americans
NEW YORK — (AP) — Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn't be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a...
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
‘Don't End Up in a Lopsided Portfolio.' Here's What Advisors Say to Do If You're Worried About Tech Exposure
Some big name stocks took a beating last week, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft shedding more than $350 billion from their market cap. While exposure to those companies may be tough to avoid, experts say there are ways to make sure your portfolio is better diversified. Some big names...
Stocks Open Lower Monday as Market Closes Out Huge October Comeback
Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were on pace to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.6% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 60 points, or 0.2%. Markets...
