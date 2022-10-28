7A cross country: GNK, Ely punch team tickets; plenty more advance to state

DULUTH—The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country team just keeps on rolling.

The Titans are making their eighth-straight trip to the state meet by winning the Section 7A Cross Country Meet held Thursday at the Lester Park Golf Course.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin scored 38 points for first, followed by Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum with 63.

Ely had 88, South Ridge 112, Esko 133, Mesabi East 145, Carlton 150, Mountain Iron-Buhl 229, Pine River-Backus 249, Lakeview Christian Academy 298, International Falls 321 and Chisholm 321.

Ely’s Caid Chittum was the only other local runner on the boys side to advance to the state meet, taking fourth place overall.

On the girls side, Ely advanced to the state meet with a second place team finish only one point behind Carlton for the win. Molly Brophy and Zoe Devine led the Timberwolves with second and ninth place finishes, respectively.

GNK advances two girls in Lola Champlin and Emma Williams, one Mountain Iron-Buhl Ranger is moving on in Liz Nelson and Chisholm seventh grader Olivia Pascuzzi punched her ticket as well with a fifth place finish.

For GNK, this is their fifth section title in the last eight years, which is impressive in itself.

“We’ve had some good teams and I’ve coached a lot of outstanding young men, but what’s special about this group is I’ve never had a pack as tight as these guys have,” Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Will Floersheim said.

“This is the closest pack I’ve had, and it’s translated into success in the second half of this year. It’s showing the grit of these guys to hang as tight as they are.”

That pack was led by Levi Danielson, who placed fifth, followed by Riley Koran in sixth, Benjamin Plackner seventh and Brayden Nielsen eighth.

Bryce Nielsen was the next runner to cross the finish line with 12th place to round out the scoring.

The only senior is Plackner.

“I don’t worry a lot because these kids have experience,” Floersheim said. “They’re young, but the bar has been set so high by the guys before them. They come in knowing our expectations are sky-high.”

Rounding out the Titans placers was Hunter Milstead in 17th and Isaac Danielson in 32nd.

“Having gone to state for eight-straight years, we’re right up there with the winningest programs at our school,” Floersheim said. “When I step back and think about it, these kids have done some nice things.

“People take notice.”

Ely was led by Caid Chittum in fourth place. He’ll be advancing to state. Ben Cavalier was 16th, Jake Cochran 20th, Silas Solum 22nd, Otto Divine 26th, Leo Stalmer 31st and Mason Kurnava 46th.

Mountain Iron-Buhl was led by Leighton Helander in 27th, Spencer Sandbert 45th, Logan Maras 57th, Theo Sandau 64th, Austin Nelson 67th, Junior Goggleye 70th and Jasper Helander 74th.

Mesabi East was led by Carter Skelton in 13th place; Alex Leete 23rd; Timmy Green 30th; Carson Slattery 40th; Ben Gornik 48th; Ethan Jacobson 59th; and Henrik Murray 60th.

Chisholm was paced by Charles Thompson in 66th; Ben Thompson 79th; Isaac Fleming 86th; Warren Novak 89th; Carter Pender 91st; Noah Verant 95th; and Pace Yukich 96th.

On the girls side, Carlton won the team title with 75 points, one point better than Ely, which had 76. South Ridge had 80, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 144, Moose Lake-Willow/Barnum 152, Crosby-Ironton 152, International Falls 177, Mesabi East 179, Marshall 191, Mountain Iron-Buhl 237, Esko 273 and Pine River-Backus 291.

The Titans may have placed fourth, but Floersheim did get two girls to state—Lola Champlin and Emma Williams.

Those are the first two to advance since Carly Plackner and Melissa Peterson a few years ago.

“I’m proud of the boys, but it’s been a long streak without sending any girls down there,” Floersheim said. “I’m happy for the two girls we did get. They ran well today, right up there with the best finishes in the section.

“They’re two hard-working girls. I’m absolutely elated for them. They put in the work.”

Champlin finished third, while Williams placed ninth.

“Both of them are gritty and tough,” Floersheim said. “They ran wire-to-wire. These two kids have leaders performance-wise all season. This is absolutely an indication of what hard work can do today.”

Kaitlin Olson was 40th, Karly Mann 47th. Avalynn Westphal 52nd, Shane Houle 72nd and Tiana Hart 90th.

Chisholm advanced a runner into the state meet when Olivia Pascuzzi placed fifth overall.

Destiny Schmitz was 27th.

The Timberwolves will advance to state as Molly Brophy placed second, Zoe Divine eighth, Claire Blauch 13th, Phoebe Helms 29th and Elsa Ellerbroek 30th.

Anna Dunn was 37th and Kiarstin Eaton 43rd.

Mesabi East was led by Chloe Green in 10th place, Aubree Skelton 15th, Olivia Forsline 35th, Elizabeth Niemi 57th, Eliza Tennison 79th, Hannah Plese 81st.

Mountain Iron-Buhl will have one runner advance to state, Liz Nelson, who placed seventh overall. Kate Nelson was 17th, Sarah Moe 76th, Olivia Johnson 83rd and Colie Otto 84th.