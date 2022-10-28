Locked and loaded: Norse set to host region tourney

VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team took a quick breather in Florida last week, but returned home this week to prep for their most important slate of games thus far.

The Norse will host the Region XIIIB Tournament for the first time ever tonight and tomorrow with the top-seeded team in the MCAC North hoping to continue their magical 2022 season.

On the week of practice she’s put her team through, Mesabi Range head coach Sara Matuszak said her squad is firing on all cylinders at the right time.

“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Matuszak said Thursday. I feel like when you know the end is near, one way or another, everybody becomes a little more focused. We know that the practices this week could be our last if we don’t pull it together. So it’s been really good. We’re focused and I would probably say we’re playing as good as we have the entire season.”

Filling the end of their regular season schedule with a trip to sunny Florida, the Norse weren’t playing their best game last week. On the plus side, they did manage to get in some much needed rest, relaxation and team bonding.

“We traveled to Florida and took a few days off before we went and played our games. I think next time we make a trip like that we’ll move the games up sooner so we’re a little more fresh. We didn’t look good in our first game and we tried to get something going in the second but it was too late.

“The plus side is that we didn’t have to go a whole week without games and that’s something that might be even tougher to recover from. So it was nice to get those in, do a lot of team bonding and just relax. We could nurse some injuries and come back this week really focused and I think we did that.”

Mesabi Range opens up regional play tonight at 6 p.m. against the fourth-seeded team from the MCAC South in St. Cloud Tech. Make no mistake, the numbers next to both teams don’t mean much as Matuszak knows her team needs to be on their A-Game in order to stand a chance.

“We did play them early in the season and we lost in four. They have offensive weapons all over and they run a real uptempo offense which doesn’t match up well with us because we struggle with the block in a few spots.

“Our advantage right now is that we’re digging really well. We’re prepared to dig even if we can’t get that block and I think if we do that and counter attack, we have a good chance of beating them.

“The South plays a much more competitive schedule compared to the North. They have eight or nine teams that can go compete and win on any given night. We don’t have that up here. So we’ve been focused on keeping the intensity up because we know St. Cloud Tech is already very used to that style of play.”

Not needing to travel for their weekend slate, Matuszak hopes that the extra time in their own gym and not spent on a bus will be a boon for her squad compared to others.

“The team that hosts always offers to let the teams come in and practice the day before and no one took us up on that offer this year so it seems like they’ll all be traveling here the day of. I’ve always considered that a disadvantage. The girls are tired. Your legs have been crimped all day. You’re just a little out of it when you have to travel far and play on the same day.”

What’s even better is that the Norse can fill William Wirtanen Gymnasium with their own fans.

“I have a lot of girls who play better with the fans here. It boosts them. It gives them confidence. I think we will out-fan them no matter what. All the teams coming here are at least three or four hours away so I don’t expect huge numbers from them which should be a benefit for us.”

Regardless of the outcome, this year’s Norse team is the one that got to host the school’s first-ever region tournament. With that in mind, Matuszak expects her squad to show up.

“It’s special for them. When we were telling them it’s a possibility, they were locked in on accomplishing that. It was pretty exciting for them knowing that they could achieve that.”

Mesabi Range and St. Cloud Tech are set to do battle tonight at 6 p.m. Northland and M. State-Fergus Falls will face off in the match to follow. The winner of those two matches will play for the Region XIIIB title Saturday at 1 p.m. in Virginia.