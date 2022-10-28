Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Valiant Review
One part small-scale, isometric sword-and-shield skirmishing and one part continent-spanning treasure hunt for a powerful religious artefact, The Valiant is a medieval squad-based RTS that’s as much clicking as it is conquering. If you microwaved your copies Kingdom of Heaven and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and made a scented candle out of the molten goop you might get a whiff of what developer Kite Games is going for here. However, while the result is a competent strategy game overall, it’s also a bit repetitive and shallow – and subsequently not quite as fun as that previous fusion sounds.
IGN
Aussie Deals: New Historic Low for God of War Ragnarok PS5 and Priced to Catch Pokémon!
Let's get your gaming week started with deals on more or less every major 2022 title worth checking out. PC enthusiasts would do well to websling into the cheapest Spidey price I've seen. That version is worth it for the goofy mods alone. I'm also tracking the absolute best prices for Bayonetta 3, FIFA 23, COD MW2, Sonic Frontiers and a whole bunch more. Anyway, let's have less talk and more saving....
IGN
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
IGN
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Video Review
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord reviewed on PC by Jon Bolding. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. It's good that Mount & Blade: Bannerlord’s combat is fun, because everything that's not a fight is just a bit of color before you get caught up in a brawl somewhere or decide to kick off a new war. It’s a shame that you’re able to auto-resolve its glorious action/real-time strategy combat but are forced to endure dozens of hours of laborious and repetitive activities on its dry, flavorless overworld map. If I could skip over the bugs, shallow grinds, and frustrating non-combat activities around building up your faction and quickly return to battle it'd be easier to recommend. When it comes to simulating medieval warfare at the ground level between hundreds of soldiers down to every swing of a sword and clash of shields, this is the only game in town.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Last Day for a $14 Deathloop, 85% off Modern Star Wars Greats, Cheap Flight Sticks and More!
As a price-hunting padawan who was raised on the likes of X-Wing and Dark Forces, man, do I love a good Star Wars discount. Got a bunch of 'em for you today—pick of the litter being Star Wars Squadrons. You can maximise the wish fulfilment it dispenses in a number of ways. Playing it after watching a few eps of Andor: good. Playing it with a HOTAS hooked up: better. Playing it with a HOTAS and a VR headset: phenomenal.
IGN
Stella Chung's Top 5 Undying Games on PlayStation Plus
Check out Stella's IGN Playlist at https://www.ign.com/playlist/Stella_Chung/lists/undying-games and don't forget to make an IGN Playlist of your own to share with friends! What games on PlayStation Plus are you most excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
IGN
Exclusive: Former Capcom Producer Behind Resident Evil and Killer 7 Opens Up About His New Studio
Following Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and No More Heroes creator Goichi Suda, popularly known as "Suda51," Capcom veteran Hiroyuki Kobayashi announced his move to NetEase Games back in August this year. Today, NetEase revealed Kobayashi's new studio as GPTRACK50, located in Osaka. At Capcom, Kobayashi worked as the producer on the Resident Evil series as well as Devil May Cry.
IGN
Call of Duty Is Never Leaving PlayStation - IGN The Daily Fix
Phil Spencer confirms in an interview that Microsoft will keep releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation indefinitely. Spencer also has admitted it's been too long since a major first party exclusive game landed on the Xbox Series X and S. Finally, Marvel has entered an agreement with FIFA and Battlefield publisher EA to make three video games based on the Marvel comics.
IGN
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
IGN
MultiVersus - Official Black Adam Gameplay Trailer
Black Adam is available now as a playable character in the free-to-play platform fighter game MultiVersus. Check out the trailer to see this Bruiser class character in action. Known as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC canon, Black Adam in MultiVersus is inspired by his comic book origins and arrives as part of Season 1.
IGN
Valorant Will Not Work on Select Windows 10-Powered Machines From Nov 24, 2022; Here Is All You Need to Know
A huge announcement comes from Riot Games related to Valorant, which will make many players head towards upgrading their system. Players already know that Valorant is only available on one platform and that is PC, but it has now announced that the game will not be compatible with select Windows 10 machines from November 28, 2022.
IGN
Evil West - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
In this latest trailer for Evil West, get to know the vampire hunter you play, Jesse Rentier, and learn more about the story of this upcoming third-person action-adventure game. Additionally, meet your partner Edgar Gravenor and take a peek at the various locations you'll explore like infested mines and more. The trailer also showcases a variety of weapons and tools in action like your revolver, rifle, the Rentier boomstick, the Rentier gauntlet, weapons and tools skill trees, gameplay, and frightful foes.
IGN
Jesper Kyd Shares His Thoughts on the Popularity of Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer, His Work on Tumbbad and the Changing Landscape of Video Game Scores
Legendary composer Jesper Kyd has long been associated with iconic gaming franchises starting from Hitman in the early 2000s. However, it was his work for the scores on Assassin's Creed that catapulted the Danish musician to new heights. The Ubisoft franchise recently reached the 15-year mark in 2022, and to...
IGN
R-Type Tactics I . II Cosmos - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, an upcoming turn-based strategy shoot 'em up game collection, featuring R-Type Tactics I and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate. R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Get Its Hardcore Mode, Now Called Tier 1, in November
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's hardcore playlist, which is now called Tier 1, will not arrive until the start of the game's first season on November 16, 2022. As detailed on an official Call of Duty blogpost, the Tier 1 playlists offer a "more challenging experience compared to traditional Multiplayer. Operators have less health and limited HUD elements, and friendly fire is on. These elements are consistent in all game modes that support the Tier 1 variant."
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Ultimate Edition - Official Release Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition is now available, optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This edition includes all 25 previously released DLCs and features like native 4k support, higher resolution textures, improved physics, cross-gen multiplayer modes, and fully optimized DualSense controller support on PlayStation 5. Watch the Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this action RPG.
IGN
Railway Empire 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at the announcement trailer for Railway Empire 2, the upcoming train management simulator game sequel. In Railway Empire 2, your journey to railroad domination commences when you take over a small train company in the 19th century. The sequel features maps across Europe or North America, improved track construction, real-time terraforming, and vast regional maps.
IGN
Duviri Paradox Delayed, Lua’s Prey Announced In Its Stead
Well, sad news, Tenno. The next long awaited Warframe expansion, Duviri Paradox, is delayed until next year. Digital Extremes promised to deliver Duviri Paradox in Winter 2022, but to many players’ dismay it had to be delayed to 2023. However, they have come up with a prequel to Duviri Paradox which will be released later this year instead.
Comments / 0