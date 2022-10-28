Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord reviewed on PC by Jon Bolding. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. It's good that Mount & Blade: Bannerlord’s combat is fun, because everything that's not a fight is just a bit of color before you get caught up in a brawl somewhere or decide to kick off a new war. It’s a shame that you’re able to auto-resolve its glorious action/real-time strategy combat but are forced to endure dozens of hours of laborious and repetitive activities on its dry, flavorless overworld map. If I could skip over the bugs, shallow grinds, and frustrating non-combat activities around building up your faction and quickly return to battle it'd be easier to recommend. When it comes to simulating medieval warfare at the ground level between hundreds of soldiers down to every swing of a sword and clash of shields, this is the only game in town.

8 HOURS AGO