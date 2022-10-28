Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
This New Ontario Hotel Is Steps From A Fine Sand Beach & The Rooms Are Out-Of-This-World
There's a new spot for getaways in Ontario, and it isn't your usual stay. This beach town hotel is brimming with surprises, from the unique decor to the colourful themed rooms. Hotel Philco is a new vacation destination located in Fort Erie, about a two-hour drive from Toronto. It has...
Narcity
A Coffee Shop In Toronto Was Hit With 8 Public Health Infractions & 2 Involved 'Pests'
If you are a Second Cup lover, you may want to be wary of which location you're visiting. A Second Cup location in Toronto was hit with eight DineSafe infractions and received a conditional pass on October 27. A conditional pass notice is issued when "one or more significant infractions...
Narcity
This Ontario Treehouse Airbnb Is A Romantic Stay In A Forest Of Snow Covered Evergreens
There is a cozy Airbnb in Ontario hidden in a snowy forest and you'll think you're spending the night in Narnia. You won't need to walk through a magical cupboard to enjoy this pretty winter experience. While open year-round, the Baltic Luxury Treehouse Airbnb in Minden Hills is an extra...
Narcity
6 Tourist Attractions In Toronto That Are Super Underrated & 2 That Pretty Much Suck
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There is no shortage of things to do in Toronto for locals and visitors alike, but not all of them are actually worth your money or your precious time in the city.
Narcity
Toronto Transit Users Want The Subway To Start Earlier & Here's What The TTC Has To Say
The TTC isn't everyone's cup of tea but if you ask the average Toronto transit rider, they'd take the subway over a city bus any day of the week. A post on Reddit has started a bigger conversation about why the TTC subway doesn't start running until 6 a.m., at the earliest.
Narcity
A Giant Butter Tart & Holiday Fest Is Happening Near Toronto With Endless Gooey Treats
A super sweet festival is happening near Toronto this season, and it's about as Canadian as it gets. The Lakeview Butter Tart Festival is coming to Mississauga, and you can bite into all sorts of gooey goodness. The attraction, which includes sweet treats and a holiday event, is taking place...
Narcity
An Amazon Basics Chair Is Being Recalled Due To A 'Fall Hazard' & 1 Person Has Been Injured
If you like to shop on Amazon Canada, you might want to take a look at your desk chair if it's an item you bought from the online retailer. On October 27, Health Canada issued a recall for the Amazon Basics High Back Executive Desk Chairs. According to the government agency, the product could pose a "fall hazard," and people are advised to "immediately stop using the product and contact Amazon for a refund."
Comments / 0