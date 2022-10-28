ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham’s Zane Burger going up for sale

By Rachel Showalter
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

Zane Burger in Bellingham is being listed for sale on Friday, Oct. 28, after six years of operation, according to a news release from the restaurant’s management.

It will close on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Owner Jim Swift purchased the Fairhaven restaurant at 1315 12th St. after Win’s Drive-In closed in 2016 . Swift renamed and remodeled the restaurant while holding on to the old-school burger-joint style.

“I hope the restaurant can still remain part of the community once it is sold,” said longtime Zane Burger manager Sigrid Novak, who plans to retire with the closure.

Zane Burger is known for its made-to-order burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, ice cream and beer on tap. It features a recognizable retro design with an iconic 1964 Ford Falcon sedan on the roof.

Before the last day of operation, customers with gift cards are encouraged to use them. Hours and menu items may also vary in availability so customers should call ahead, management said in the release.

Zane Burger can be reached by phone at 360-734-5226 or online .

ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

