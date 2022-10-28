Bellingham’s Zane Burger going up for sale

Zane Burger in Bellingham is being listed for sale on Friday, Oct. 28, after six years of operation, according to a news release from the restaurant’s management.

It will close on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Owner Jim Swift purchased the Fairhaven restaurant at 1315 12th St. after Win’s Drive-In closed in 2016 . Swift renamed and remodeled the restaurant while holding on to the old-school burger-joint style.

“I hope the restaurant can still remain part of the community once it is sold,” said longtime Zane Burger manager Sigrid Novak, who plans to retire with the closure.

Zane Burger is known for its made-to-order burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, ice cream and beer on tap. It features a recognizable retro design with an iconic 1964 Ford Falcon sedan on the roof.

Before the last day of operation, customers with gift cards are encouraged to use them. Hours and menu items may also vary in availability so customers should call ahead, management said in the release.

Zane Burger can be reached by phone at 360-734-5226 or online .