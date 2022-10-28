ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Record-Herald

Ironmen upend Panthers in playoffs, 44-7

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers had a rematch with the Jackson Ironmen in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs Friday, Oct. 28. In the first meeting of the season, back on Sept. 23, Jackson beat Miami Trace, 49-28. Jackson went on to...
JACKSON, OH
Record-Herald

Blue Lions outlast Col. South, 61-54

COLUMBUS — The Washington Blue Lions opened the 2022 high school football playoffs with a game at Columbus South High School against the Cougars Friday night. The Blue Lions fell behind 28-0 just over one quarter into the game. Washington also trailed 34-7 with 9:44 to play in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Round two football playoff schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several area teams won their first playoff game to advance to the second round of the post season. Here are the local teams who will be playing in week 12. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #5 Big Walnut at #4 Watkins...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Baseball Team Kicked Out after Fight

Chillicothe – Police we’re called after a fight broke out with two baseball teams in the park. According to Chillicothe Police department they were dispatched to the baseball field near the swimming pool in Yoctangee Park in reference to a large fight. Upon arrival Police made contact with...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Flyers beat Capital University in home exhibition

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers defeated Capital University, 80-42, in their only exhibition game before the 2022-23 season. >>Dayton picked 1st in Atlantic 10 preseason men’s basketball poll. Junior forward Toumani Camara led UD with 16 points and nine rebounds as they shot just less than 59 percent...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Historical fame and a colorful life

This Thursday, the Fayette County Historical Society’s annual meeting will feature a presentation on the highest ranking soldier from Fayette County during the Civil War. The meeting will take place in the St. Colman Fellowship Hall in Washington Court House. A social gathering will take place prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 7. This meeting is open to the public and all that have an interest are encouraged to attend.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Taking OSU Football on the road is a big job

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road for the second time this season as they face Penn State Saturday at noon. But getting a team and coaches to an away game with everything they may need is a task in itself. What You Need To...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Woman Medically Flown After Dog Attack

On October 29, 2022 The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a canine attack on Shea Road. near Lake Hope. Upon arrival the Deputy was advised that the 64 year old victim was transported by a passerby to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. It was found that the victim...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
diehardsport.com

Nation’s Top Recruit, OSU Pledge, Visiting Big Ten Foe

Nebraska, where his father played and his uncle coaches at, are hosting Dylan Raiola this weekend. Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, is committed to Ohio State. Nebraska also recently offered the youngest Raiola a scholarship.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Record-Herald

DeHart named VP, CFO of Merchants National Bank

HILLSBORO — Merchants National Bank announced that Jacob “Jake” DeHart will be joining the bank as a vice president and CFO. In addition to his CFO duties, DeHart will have responsibilities in the Audit and Compliance, Bank Security, Business Development, Credit Risk, and Facilities departments. Having started...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State’s run game was exposed by Iowa defense: Film Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio State’s 54-10 blowout win over Iowa is misleading due to the anemic run game the Buckeyes presented. Star tailbacks Treveyon Henderson and Miyan Williams were held to 57 yards on 21 carries. As a team, the Buckeyes had only 66 yards on 30 carries and never did establish their run game. Iowa was able to limit it with multiple schemes and “wins” in one-on-one matchups.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

