Record-Herald
Ironmen upend Panthers in playoffs, 44-7
JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers had a rematch with the Jackson Ironmen in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs Friday, Oct. 28. In the first meeting of the season, back on Sept. 23, Jackson beat Miami Trace, 49-28. Jackson went on to...
Record-Herald
Blue Lions outlast Col. South, 61-54
COLUMBUS — The Washington Blue Lions opened the 2022 high school football playoffs with a game at Columbus South High School against the Cougars Friday night. The Blue Lions fell behind 28-0 just over one quarter into the game. Washington also trailed 34-7 with 9:44 to play in the...
WHIZ
Round two football playoff schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several area teams won their first playoff game to advance to the second round of the post season. Here are the local teams who will be playing in week 12. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #5 Big Walnut at #4 Watkins...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Baseball Team Kicked Out after Fight
Chillicothe – Police we’re called after a fight broke out with two baseball teams in the park. According to Chillicothe Police department they were dispatched to the baseball field near the swimming pool in Yoctangee Park in reference to a large fight. Upon arrival Police made contact with...
Dayton Flyers beat Capital University in home exhibition
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers defeated Capital University, 80-42, in their only exhibition game before the 2022-23 season. >>Dayton picked 1st in Atlantic 10 preseason men’s basketball poll. Junior forward Toumani Camara led UD with 16 points and nine rebounds as they shot just less than 59 percent...
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Dylan Raiola, Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit, receives perfect rating: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A year ago, Ohio State football signed the highest-rated recruit in program history, and now it’s on pace to top it with 2024 quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, who has earned a perfect rating of 1.000 from 247Sports.com. Quinn Ewers picked the Buckeyes and eventually showed up...
Record-Herald
Historical fame and a colorful life
This Thursday, the Fayette County Historical Society’s annual meeting will feature a presentation on the highest ranking soldier from Fayette County during the Civil War. The meeting will take place in the St. Colman Fellowship Hall in Washington Court House. A social gathering will take place prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 7. This meeting is open to the public and all that have an interest are encouraged to attend.
spectrumnews1.com
Taking OSU Football on the road is a big job
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road for the second time this season as they face Penn State Saturday at noon. But getting a team and coaches to an away game with everything they may need is a task in itself. What You Need To...
‘Minor blip;’ Ohio Lottery says issue temporarily impacted sales of Powerball tickets Monday
DAYTON — A statewide issue plagued some Ohioans looking to purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of Monday’s drawing. News Center 7 received reports just after noon on Monday that a number of Greene County locations were unable to process Powerball tickets. >> How much money will you get...
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Woman Medically Flown After Dog Attack
On October 29, 2022 The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a canine attack on Shea Road. near Lake Hope. Upon arrival the Deputy was advised that the 64 year old victim was transported by a passerby to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. It was found that the victim...
diehardsport.com
Nation’s Top Recruit, OSU Pledge, Visiting Big Ten Foe
Nebraska, where his father played and his uncle coaches at, are hosting Dylan Raiola this weekend. Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, is committed to Ohio State. Nebraska also recently offered the youngest Raiola a scholarship.
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1
A big win at Happy Valley helped Ohio State strengthen its spot atop RJ Young’s college football rankings. Check out who else made his Top 25.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
Record-Herald
DeHart named VP, CFO of Merchants National Bank
HILLSBORO — Merchants National Bank announced that Jacob “Jake” DeHart will be joining the bank as a vice president and CFO. In addition to his CFO duties, DeHart will have responsibilities in the Audit and Compliance, Bank Security, Business Development, Credit Risk, and Facilities departments. Having started...
How Ohio State’s run game was exposed by Iowa defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio State’s 54-10 blowout win over Iowa is misleading due to the anemic run game the Buckeyes presented. Star tailbacks Treveyon Henderson and Miyan Williams were held to 57 yards on 21 carries. As a team, the Buckeyes had only 66 yards on 30 carries and never did establish their run game. Iowa was able to limit it with multiple schemes and “wins” in one-on-one matchups.
elisportsnetwork.com
Ohio State defeats Penn State: Should Buckeyes be happy or concerned? | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the postgame melee that took place after the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans matchup in the tunnel of the Big House. Hear why Klatt is disappointed in the events that took place and explains why it takes away from Michigan’s impressive win. ESN FeedsThis post […]
cleveland19.com
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Penn State
Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day and several Buckeyes players address the media following Ohio State's big win at Penn State.
