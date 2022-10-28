Read full article on original website
Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement
The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade.
WFMJ.com
New Waterford receives loan to replace sewer system
The Village of New Waterford in Columbiana County is receiving roughly half a million dollars to replace aging sewer lines. The village applied for financing through the Ohio Water Development Authority for the design of 40,500 feet of sanitary sewers. They will receive a loan of $451,575.00 at 3.66% for...
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road.
WFMJ.com
Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant
Youngstown's City Centre One has a new tenant.
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday
Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
WFMJ.com
Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County
The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
WFMJ.com
Local family fighting to keep basement
A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
Lawrence County man pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy
A Lawrence County man pleaded guilty to involvement in a scheme to distribute cocaine from Mexico.
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council
Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
Jefferson County shooting victim life-flighted; police seek male suspect
UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police. It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. Police say they […]
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man’s Truck Stolen Later Involved in Beaver County Hit and Run
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the Green Meadow Trailer Court in New Beaver Lawrence County for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 2022 Silver Ford Explorer Sport trac...
WFMJ.com
Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
newsonthegreen.com
Jail ordered in theft case
A former Masury man has been sentenced to jail for a misdemeanor charge of theft. Joshua A. Butler, 32, of the Mercer County Jail, was initially charged with felony theft, but pleaded guilty to the reduced charge on April 26. Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Butler to 180 days in jail...
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
cranberryeagle.com
New park a hidden find for Harmony residents
JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery
A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning.
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
