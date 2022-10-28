ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

New Waterford receives loan to replace sewer system

The Village of New Waterford in Columbiana County is receiving roughly half a million dollars to replace aging sewer lines. The village applied for financing through the Ohio Water Development Authority for the design of 40,500 feet of sanitary sewers. They will receive a loan of $451,575.00 at 3.66% for...
NEW WATERFORD, OH
WFMJ.com

Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana

Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday

Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County

The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Local family fighting to keep basement

A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Tribune-Review

1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council

Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Jail ordered in theft case

A former Masury man has been sentenced to jail for a misdemeanor charge of theft. Joshua A. Butler, 32, of the Mercer County Jail, was initially charged with felony theft, but pleaded guilty to the reduced charge on April 26. Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Butler to 180 days in jail...
MASURY, OH
WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

New park a hidden find for Harmony residents

JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
HARMONY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

