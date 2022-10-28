Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
FORT MADISON - New site, but basically the same Crusaders. Holy Trinity is back at the Class 1A state volleyball tournament, a year after making it to the semifinals. Almost all of the key players from that run are returning to make another bid at a state championship, beginning with Tuesday’s 8 p.m. match against Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Pen City Current
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has once again partnered with the University of Iowa Athletics to secure premium seating for the community to enjoy an Iowa Men’s Basketball game. This year, we will cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes as they take on the Southeast...
Pen City Current
This is a great time of year. The salmon and bright red leaves on the tree out our front windows are gorgeous against the white brick of our historic, but frustratingly old, home on the east side of town. There's nothing more autumn-ushering than Avenue E in late October in...
tspr.org
Financial assistance is available to help low-income residents in southeast Iowa afford their heating bills. The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin accepting applications on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Community Action of Southeast Iowa is helping residents in Lee, Des Moines, Henry, and Louisa counties apply through LIHEAP....
Pen City Current
Vera “Lucille” (Jones) DaVolt went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 27, 2022, surrounded by family. Lucille was born in Vincennes, Iowa, on January 23, 1927, to Jesse Walter Jones and Nellie Bell (Cochenour) Jones. While working for Shaeffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa, she met and fell in love with Floyd (Sug) Leroy DaVolt and they were married on March 8, 1945. They were soul mates for life and spent their entire lives on the family farm in Clark County, Missouri. Lucille absolutely loved living and working on the family farm and being a wife and the mother to her children; four daughters, one son, and one set of twin sons. In their retirement years, Lucille and Sug travelled in their camper, going to Alaska in the Summer and Texas in the Winter. Lucille was also a Charter and Lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Kahoka.
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Pen City Current
FORT MADISON - The North Lee County Historical Society will be opening the Old Lee County Jail at 711 Avenue F for the Halloween, “Trick or Treat” night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Members and volunteers of the Society will be hosts and open...
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KWQC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
KCRG.com
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
(Davenport, IA) — An Eastern Iowa man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Jamel Carrol. Davenport police say a car chase began after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. They say the fleeing car then crashed, leading to a foot chase where Carrol exchanged gunfire with six officers from three divisions. He was shot and died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.
The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
977wmoi.com
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Pen City Current
10/26/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Samanatha Joe Morris, 36, of Donnellson, from another agency, on a charge of forgery - aggravated misdemeanor. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 10/26/22 – 1:45 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Brandon Allan Haynes, 31, of Burlington,...
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
KWQC
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ourquadcities.com
Crews fought a late-night fire in Burlington. At 2:08 a.m. on Friday, October 27, the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln St. in response to a report of thick smoke coming from a furnace. Upon arrival, firefighters found nothing showing at the location. As firefighters from the initial engine company made access to the second floor, they saw light smoke. Crews were able to confine fire in the attic space above the non-adjoining bedroom and bathroom.
