Vera “Lucille” (Jones) DaVolt went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 27, 2022, surrounded by family. Lucille was born in Vincennes, Iowa, on January 23, 1927, to Jesse Walter Jones and Nellie Bell (Cochenour) Jones. While working for Shaeffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa, she met and fell in love with Floyd (Sug) Leroy DaVolt and they were married on March 8, 1945. They were soul mates for life and spent their entire lives on the family farm in Clark County, Missouri. Lucille absolutely loved living and working on the family farm and being a wife and the mother to her children; four daughters, one son, and one set of twin sons. In their retirement years, Lucille and Sug travelled in their camper, going to Alaska in the Summer and Texas in the Winter. Lucille was also a Charter and Lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Kahoka.

KAHOKA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO