The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is once again taking part in National Drug Take Back Day. Deputies will be in Troy, Potlatch and Genesee to collect unused, unneeded, and expired medications for safe disposal. The deputies will be at Harvest Foods in Potlatch, the Lions Club in Troy and the Genesee grocery store from 10:00 to 2:00. Each year the Latah County Sheriff’s Office collects about 200 pounds of medication. There is a Drug Take Back bin in the county courthouse in Moscow which is available Monday through Friday 8:00 to 5:00.

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO