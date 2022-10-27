Read full article on original website
Cheryll Root Art Exhibit Fundraiser for Humane Society of the Palouse
There will be a Cheryll Root Art Exhibit from November 1st through the 17th at the Moscow Food Coop. This is a fundraising event to sell paintings of animals. All proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Meet the Author & Community Conversation at Colfax Library
Whitman County Rural Library invites the community to celebrate Everybody Reads and Native American Heritage Month with author, Beth Piatote this Tuesday at the Colfax Library. Piatote is set to discuss her book, “The Beadworkers,” at several locations across the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley November 1-4. “The Beadworkers” is a...
Pullman City Council Set To Reject 2 Million Dollar Bid From Pullman Chamber Of Commerce For Tourism, Marketing & Event Management
Pullman City Council is being asked to reject a nearly 2 million dollar bid from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, marketing and event management. The City of Pullman issued a request for proposals for those services in August. The city only received one bid for the two-year contract. City staff and the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are asking council to reject the offer because it’s too expensive. Pullman City Council will consider rejecting the bid during its meeting Tuesday night.
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
U of I Students Earn $37,000 For Innovative Cybersecurity, Homebuilding Products
University of Idaho students won a total of $37,000 in Idaho’s largest entrepreneurial competition, Boise Entrepreneur Week, through innovative solutions in cybersecurity. U of I students have earned top placement in the annual competition hosted by Boise State University. Winnings support developing interdisciplinary, team-designed business plans to address unique challenges.
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Collecting Old Medications Saturday For Safe Disposal
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is once again taking part in National Drug Take Back Day. Deputies will be in Troy, Potlatch and Genesee to collect unused, unneeded, and expired medications for safe disposal. The deputies will be at Harvest Foods in Potlatch, the Lions Club in Troy and the Genesee grocery store from 10:00 to 2:00. Each year the Latah County Sheriff’s Office collects about 200 pounds of medication. There is a Drug Take Back bin in the county courthouse in Moscow which is available Monday through Friday 8:00 to 5:00.
Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday
Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
