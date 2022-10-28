ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportlocal.com

Town Clerk: Office Open Saturday for Absentee Ballots

Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton announced today that the Town Clerk’s office will be open on SATURDAY, November 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon to issue ABSENTEE BALLOTS for the STATE ELECTION of November 8, 2022. Absentee ballots will continue to be available through Monday, NOVEMBER 7th until 4:30 p.m. All Absentee Ballots must be returned to the Town Clerk's office no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, NOVEMBER 8th, when the polls officially close. The Town Clerk’s office is located at 110 Myrtle Avenue, Room 105, Westport, CT.
WESTPORT, CT
westportlocal.com

John Ross Preston, 75, Died; Former Westporter

John Ross Preston, beloved brother, father, and grandfather died on October 5, 2022, at the age of 75. John was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, on January 17, 1947, along with his twin sister, Susan, to Thomas and Harriet Preston. His father was a World War II veteran who participated in the D-Day landings on the beaches of Normandy. John and his five siblings spent their childhood in St. Joseph, Michigan, where John grew up playing tennis, swimming on the swim team and sailing on the lake.
WESTPORT, CT
westportlocal.com

Halloween Window Painting Contest Winners Announced

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Halloween Window Painting Contest. This year over 75 children painted 63 windows all throughout town this past Saturday, continuing a great tradition and interaction of business and community. “This was one the best painting...
WESTPORT, CT
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5M Private Estate Has Every Feature Desired in a Family Compound in Westport, CT

The Estate in Westport is a luxurious home featuring amazing indoor/outdoor flow, hidden rooms and unique character now available for sale. This home located at 47 Charcoal Hill Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Meredith Cohen – William Raveis Real Estate (Phone: 718 570 5254) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
westportlocal.com

Staples Scores Big Quarter-Final Win In FCIAC Tournament

The Wreckers defeated Brien McMahon of Norwalk at home on Friday with a 3-0 victory. The Wreckers defeated Brien McMahon at home on Friday with a 3-0 shut-out of Brien McMahon of Norwalk. Annabel Edwards scored in the first half with the Wreckers first goal and assisted on their second...
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy