westportlocal.com
Town Clerk: Office Open Saturday for Absentee Ballots
Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton announced today that the Town Clerk’s office will be open on SATURDAY, November 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon to issue ABSENTEE BALLOTS for the STATE ELECTION of November 8, 2022. Absentee ballots will continue to be available through Monday, NOVEMBER 7th until 4:30 p.m. All Absentee Ballots must be returned to the Town Clerk's office no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, NOVEMBER 8th, when the polls officially close. The Town Clerk’s office is located at 110 Myrtle Avenue, Room 105, Westport, CT.
westportlocal.com
John Ross Preston, 75, Died; Former Westporter
John Ross Preston, beloved brother, father, and grandfather died on October 5, 2022, at the age of 75. John was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, on January 17, 1947, along with his twin sister, Susan, to Thomas and Harriet Preston. His father was a World War II veteran who participated in the D-Day landings on the beaches of Normandy. John and his five siblings spent their childhood in St. Joseph, Michigan, where John grew up playing tennis, swimming on the swim team and sailing on the lake.
westportlocal.com
Halloween Window Painting Contest Winners Announced
The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Halloween Window Painting Contest. This year over 75 children painted 63 windows all throughout town this past Saturday, continuing a great tradition and interaction of business and community. “This was one the best painting...
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
westportlocal.com
Planning and Zoning Commission to Meet Wednesday to discuss The Hamlet at Saugatuck
Planning and Zoning Director Mary Young announced a public hearing of the Westport Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled for a Special Meeting on November 2, 2022, at 7:00pm in the auditorium at Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue. Mary Young, Planning and Zoning Director stated:. “The public hearings will continue...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.5M Private Estate Has Every Feature Desired in a Family Compound in Westport, CT
The Estate in Westport is a luxurious home featuring amazing indoor/outdoor flow, hidden rooms and unique character now available for sale. This home located at 47 Charcoal Hill Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Meredith Cohen – William Raveis Real Estate (Phone: 718 570 5254) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Westport.
westportlocal.com
Staples Scores Big Quarter-Final Win In FCIAC Tournament
The Wreckers defeated Brien McMahon of Norwalk at home on Friday with a 3-0 victory. The Wreckers defeated Brien McMahon at home on Friday with a 3-0 shut-out of Brien McMahon of Norwalk. Annabel Edwards scored in the first half with the Wreckers first goal and assisted on their second...
