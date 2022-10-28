Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Stabbed multiple times in liquor store, N.J. woman wrestles knife from attacker, police say
A woman was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back Friday night in a Union County liquor store before she was able to wrestle the knife from her attacker and flee the business, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim was in the store in the 1400 block of North Broad...
Police: Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Two alleged thieves from Minnesota have been arrested and charged after stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV along Dugan Lane, according to police. The defendants were conducting their criminal activity out of a large white box truck, authorities say. Police were tipped by reports of...
UPDATE: Stolen Car Chase Ends In Fiery Crash, Two In Custody On Route 3
A stolen car chase from Belleville to Rutherford before dawn Sunday ended with a fiery crash and two arrests, authorities said. Three occupants bailed out of the stolen SUV and fled into a nearby residential area following the crash on eastbound Route 3 just west of Orient Way shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 30, the witnesses said.
Prosecutor: Area Man Charged with 2017 Robbery of $700K from Check-Cashing Business
An area man has been arrested and charged with the 2017 robbery of $700,000 from a check-cashing business, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson, has been charged in the incident with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an...
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say
A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Two-Car Crash Leaves Man Entrapped
LACEY – A man was trapped in an overturned car after a crash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue. According to police, 20-year-old Sarah Brennan of Ocean Township was traveling east on Lacey Road in her 2007 Toyota Yaris when 20-year-old Eric Seagle of Toms River, driving his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left turn from the westbound lane of Lacey Road onto Newark Avenue.
Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting
PATERSON, NJ – The city of Paterson was again awakened by early morning gunfire. This time, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the street. According to police, officers found the man unconscious in the street outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street Saturday morning. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police reported this as the 20th homicide of 2022. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for man who scammed Morris County resident out of nearly $10K with ‘grandparent scam’
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris Plains Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man responsible for a grandparent’s scam where the suspect received $9,850 cash from the victim and displayed a firearm. On Friday, October 21, at around 5:15 p.m.,...
He stole thousands from N.J. nursing home residents, prosecutors say. He will avoid jail in plea deal.
The owner of a now-defunct Lakewood company alleged to have stolen thousands of dollars from nursing home residents and their families settled his criminal case with the state on Monday, allowing him to avoid jail time. Nissim “Sam” Aryeh, 30, was accused of paying for extravagant and lavish personal expenses...
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Check-Cashing Business
WEST LONG BRANCH – A Jackson Township man was arrested and charged after robbing $700,000 from a check-cashing business, officials said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, is charged with first-degree Robbery, second-degree Burglary, and fourth-degree Possession of an Imitation Handgun. On November 2, 2017, at around 9 a.m., West Long...
Belmar police respond to social media posts about woman stabbed and left to die
BELMAR, NJ – A social media post being shared this weekend reported a woman had been beaten, stabbed and mugged in Belmar, then left beside the road. According to the post, ‘Belmar police are asking for help to identify her’. Today., the Belmar Police Department said the post is unfounded and most likely a social media hoax. “The Belmar Police Department has been made aware of a false post being spread through social media of an unidentified woman being mugged, stabbed, and left on the roadside in Belmar asking for help to identify her,” the department said today. “There have The post Belmar police respond to social media posts about woman stabbed and left to die appeared first on Shore News Network.
Oceanport, Monmouth County, Man Sentenced To 5+ Years In Prison For Defrauding Lenders Of $50 Million
October 31, 2022 TRENTON, N.J. – A Monmouth County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 63 months in prison…
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
Lakewood Man Indicted In Brick Man's Road Rage Death: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Lakewood has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash during a road rage incident, authorities said. Avrohom Pam was charged with death by auto and assault by auto, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The crash resulted in the death of Sean Avon,...
Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint
NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ
PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
