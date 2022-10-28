BELMAR, NJ – A social media post being shared this weekend reported a woman had been beaten, stabbed and mugged in Belmar, then left beside the road. According to the post, ‘Belmar police are asking for help to identify her’. Today., the Belmar Police Department said the post is unfounded and most likely a social media hoax. “The Belmar Police Department has been made aware of a false post being spread through social media of an unidentified woman being mugged, stabbed, and left on the roadside in Belmar asking for help to identify her,” the department said today. “There have The post Belmar police respond to social media posts about woman stabbed and left to die appeared first on Shore News Network.

BELMAR, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO