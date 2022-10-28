ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say

A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Jersey Shore Online

Two-Car Crash Leaves Man Entrapped

LACEY – A man was trapped in an overturned car after a crash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue. According to police, 20-year-old Sarah Brennan of Ocean Township was traveling east on Lacey Road in her 2007 Toyota Yaris when 20-year-old Eric Seagle of Toms River, driving his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left turn from the westbound lane of Lacey Road onto Newark Avenue.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting

PATERSON, NJ – The city of Paterson was again awakened by early morning gunfire. This time, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the street. According to police, officers found the man unconscious in the street outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street Saturday morning. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police reported this as the 20th homicide of 2022. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Belmar police respond to social media posts about woman stabbed and left to die

BELMAR, NJ – A social media post being shared this weekend reported a woman had been beaten, stabbed and mugged in Belmar, then left beside the road. According to the post, ‘Belmar police are asking for help to identify her’. Today., the Belmar Police Department said the post is unfounded and most likely a social media hoax. “The Belmar Police Department has been made aware of a false post being spread through social media of an unidentified woman being mugged, stabbed, and left on the roadside in Belmar asking for help to identify her,” the department said today. “There have The post Belmar police respond to social media posts about woman stabbed and left to die appeared first on Shore News Network.
BELMAR, NJ
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint

NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ

PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...

