Sunday’s Game Could Determine if Vikings Make a Trade
The NFL trade deadline is officially two days away at the time this article is being posted. With that, rumors aplenty have been circulating the NFL for weeks, and the Vikings find themselves smack dab in the middle of them all. After a surprising 5-1 start to the season, it’s...
Vikings, NFL Trade Rumors Are Running Rampant
When it comes to NFL trade rumors, there’s a new trend I’ve noticed when it comes to online coverage of sports teams in the digital age. We all know that search engines, social media platforms, and websites (even this one!) treasure the click above all else. Any content strategy that can increase click volume is bound to become an instant trend–copied and recopied, ad nauseum.
No Homecoming for Former Vikings First-Round Pick
About two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals brought in an infamous Vikings first-round pick in WR Laquon Treadwell. The 27-year-old receiver has bounced around the league for the past couple years, and eventually landed on the Cardinals practice squad. This week, Arizona released him, meaning there will be no homecoming for the former Vikings first-round pick on Sunday.
Vikings Go Perfect in Kirk-tober, Beat Cardinals 34-26
The Minnesota Vikings secured a perfect 4-0 record in Kirk-tober by beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 34-26. It was a sloppy performance at times, but the Vikings defense stepped up in key situations to secure Minnesota’s fifth consecutive victory. In particular, Za’Darius Smith had a huge game for...
Eight Thoughts Following Minnesota’s Week 8 Win over Arizona
The Vikings stand at 6-1 after Week 8. Frankly, I didn’t expect to be able to type those words at this stage in the season. My skepticism aside, Minnesota’s Week 8 win puts them in an excellent position as the season get to its halfway point. The next...
Vikings Make Final Roster Move Prior to Cardinals Game
With the Minnesota Vikings set to kick off against the Arizona Cardinals less than 24 hours from now, the Vikings have made one final roster move prior to the game. In an effort to bolster their depth at tight end, Minnesota elevated Jacob Hollister from the practice squad on Saturday.
The Vikings Have a Tight End Problem
Amidst a 6-1 start, the Minnesota Vikings haven’t always won games in the prettiest ways, but they have been winning game. That being said, things may get a little harder moving forward due to one position: tight end. The Vikings officially have a tight end problem. After going down...
There’s a WR on Pace for 2000 Yards, but He’s not Justin Jefferson
Prior to the season’s start, one of Justin Jefferson’s main goals of the year was to be recognized as the best wide receiver in the league as well as break the 2000 yards receiving mark. So far, there is a WR in the NFL on pace to break that 2000-yard barrier, but his name is not Justin Jefferson. Instead, it is new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.
A Pair of Players Made Their Vikings Debuts This Week
The Vikings earned their fifth consecutive win on Sunday, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26. During that victory, we got to see a couple new faces on this Vikings roster for the first time. Those two players were defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and defensive back Theo Jackson. Tonga spent his rookie...
The NFC North Round-Up: The Vikings Win; Everyone Else Loses
As the dust clears from another weekend of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue to pull away from the rest of their NFC North rivals. The Vikings won on Sunday, beating the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, every other team in the NFC North lost. Here’s how all the action went down on Sunday afternoon.
The Vikings Have Competition from Rivals in WR Sweepstakes
Over the past few days, a number of reports have emerged regarding the Minnesota Vikings pursuing another receiver to add to their offense at the trade deadline. Among the more compelling choices is Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks. However, it appears the Vikings may have competition from some rivals in the WR sweepstakes.
The View from VT: Record Pace, Rookie Boost, & A High-Scoring Game
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week. 1) Justin Jefferson Eyeing Record Pace in 2022: It’s...
The Vikings’ Depth Chart Heading into their Week 8 Cardinals Game
For the most part, the Vikings’ depth chart is looking pretty consistent as Week 8 nears. The team has done a great job of staying healthy, so Kevin O’Connell may have all of his players available for the game. The players, of course, are most important when it...
Jonathan Bullard Listed Among the Vikings Inactives
With kickoff less than one hour away, the Minnesota Vikings have released their list of inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As it turns out, starting DE Jonathan Bullard has been listed among the Vikings inactives for this game. Bullard appeared on the injury report this week...
Reaction to Vikings Win over Cardinals in Week 8
This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
Opportunity Beckons Kirk Cousins & Kevin O’Connell
Much was made of the history between Kirk Cousins and Kevin O’Connell following the decision to hire the new head coach. Previously, both were employed by the Washington Commanders. The thinking was that their history would make the partnership a strong one from the outset. In many ways, that has proven true; the team has a chance to get to 6-1 tomorrow.
Vikings Division Rivals Continue to Be Trade Deadline Sellers
Prior to this weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears implied that they would be selling at the trade deadline by sending Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The Vikings division rivals continued that trend of being trade deadline sellers on Monday.
The Potentially Bittersweet Packers Collapse
The Green Bay Packers have started the 2022 season on a sour note. They’ve lost three consecutive games and now sit at 3-4 on the year. Aaron Rodgers has been unable to get in sync with his young receivers, and the defense has not quite lived up to the preseason hype.
