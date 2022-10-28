ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings, NFL Trade Rumors Are Running Rampant

When it comes to NFL trade rumors, there’s a new trend I’ve noticed when it comes to online coverage of sports teams in the digital age. We all know that search engines, social media platforms, and websites (even this one!) treasure the click above all else. Any content strategy that can increase click volume is bound to become an instant trend–copied and recopied, ad nauseum.
No Homecoming for Former Vikings First-Round Pick

About two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals brought in an infamous Vikings first-round pick in WR Laquon Treadwell. The 27-year-old receiver has bounced around the league for the past couple years, and eventually landed on the Cardinals practice squad. This week, Arizona released him, meaning there will be no homecoming for the former Vikings first-round pick on Sunday.
Vikings Go Perfect in Kirk-tober, Beat Cardinals 34-26

The Minnesota Vikings secured a perfect 4-0 record in Kirk-tober by beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 34-26. It was a sloppy performance at times, but the Vikings defense stepped up in key situations to secure Minnesota’s fifth consecutive victory. In particular, Za’Darius Smith had a huge game for...
The Vikings Have a Tight End Problem

Amidst a 6-1 start, the Minnesota Vikings haven’t always won games in the prettiest ways, but they have been winning game. That being said, things may get a little harder moving forward due to one position: tight end. The Vikings officially have a tight end problem. After going down...
There’s a WR on Pace for 2000 Yards, but He’s not Justin Jefferson

Prior to the season’s start, one of Justin Jefferson’s main goals of the year was to be recognized as the best wide receiver in the league as well as break the 2000 yards receiving mark. So far, there is a WR in the NFL on pace to break that 2000-yard barrier, but his name is not Justin Jefferson. Instead, it is new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.
A Pair of Players Made Their Vikings Debuts This Week

The Vikings earned their fifth consecutive win on Sunday, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26. During that victory, we got to see a couple new faces on this Vikings roster for the first time. Those two players were defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and defensive back Theo Jackson. Tonga spent his rookie...
The Vikings Have Competition from Rivals in WR Sweepstakes

Over the past few days, a number of reports have emerged regarding the Minnesota Vikings pursuing another receiver to add to their offense at the trade deadline. Among the more compelling choices is Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks. However, it appears the Vikings may have competition from some rivals in the WR sweepstakes.
The View from VT: Record Pace, Rookie Boost, & A High-Scoring Game

Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week. 1) Justin Jefferson Eyeing Record Pace in 2022: It’s...
Jonathan Bullard Listed Among the Vikings Inactives

With kickoff less than one hour away, the Minnesota Vikings have released their list of inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As it turns out, starting DE Jonathan Bullard has been listed among the Vikings inactives for this game. Bullard appeared on the injury report this week...
Reaction to Vikings Win over Cardinals in Week 8

This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
Opportunity Beckons Kirk Cousins & Kevin O’Connell

Much was made of the history between Kirk Cousins and Kevin O’Connell following the decision to hire the new head coach. Previously, both were employed by the Washington Commanders. The thinking was that their history would make the partnership a strong one from the outset. In many ways, that has proven true; the team has a chance to get to 6-1 tomorrow.
The Potentially Bittersweet Packers Collapse

The Green Bay Packers have started the 2022 season on a sour note. They’ve lost three consecutive games and now sit at 3-4 on the year. Aaron Rodgers has been unable to get in sync with his young receivers, and the defense has not quite lived up to the preseason hype.
