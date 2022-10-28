Mayo Clinic dietician suggests finding healthy balance with Halloween candy

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Trick or treating can be fun, but for people who may be on a diet, it gets tricky.

According to Mayo Health clinic dietitians, finding a good balance between healthy foods and sugar-filled foods is important.

Finding that balance teaches kids to enjoy healthy foods along with the candy they love.

“I think a fun way to engage children in enjoying those foods is asking them about their experience while they’re eating it,” said Mayo Clinic Health System Dietitian Jamie Pronschinske. “So, if they’re eating a Snickers bar, how does it taste? How does it feel like? What is that experience like for them?”

Pronschinske recommends that parents limit the Halloween candy to two snacks after dinner and treat Halloween candy like a “sometimes food”.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.