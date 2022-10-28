Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling
Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
Kyle Shanahan drops injury report bomb that is sure to fire up 49ers fans
The San Francisco 49ers beat their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, for the eighth consecutive time in the regular season, winning 31-14. They outscored the Rams 21-0 after halftime, dominating play. These two teams are almost always locked into physical battles, which has tended to leave the 49ers reeling with injuries.
Erin Andrews Names The Best "Smelling" NFL Player
Erin Andrews has revealed her pick. The Fox Sports sideline reporter has revealed her pick for the league's best-smelling player during a recent episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson. The pick: Travis Kelce. What cologne do we think the Chiefs star tight end is rocking each week?
Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help
The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 9 waiver wire
I know why you're all here. You want me to find the next D'Onta Foreman and reveal him to you days before he takes the lead role on his team following the trade of the elite Pro Bowler ahead of him. (Yes, this a humble brag on the Week 7 edition of this column where I did exactly that.) Well ... the Saints do have a few hours left to possibly find a suitor for Alvin Kamara. But a) I don't expect that to happen; and b) the only guy I could confidently point to as a beneficiary in that offense might be Taysom Hill.
Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade
The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
Move The Sticks: Big Week 8 games & new QBs get their shot
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 8 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Cardinals at Vikings and Dolphins at Lions. Following that, the pair touch on the two games that involved the Eagles and Cowboys. Then, the trio react to the Patriots at Jets game. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss the new quarterbacks that got their shot in Week 8.
KC Chiefs need to watch cap flexibility at NFL’s trade deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs could be buyers ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline. But, a splashy move will not sabotage their 2023 plans. The NFL trade deadline is approaching on Tuesday afternoon, and the Kansas City Chiefs stand to be buyers. Well, they already have, at least. Things have...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
Buccaneers Are Reportedly Open To Notable Trade
Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing to start the 2022 regular season than Tampa Bay. The Bucs dropped to 3-5 on the season following Thursday night's loss to the Ravens. Tampa Bay entered the year as a Super Bowl contender, but right now, the Bucs don't even look like a playoff team.
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury
The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
The First Read, Week 9: Pete Carroll, Seahawks silencing critics; Dolphins set for run?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- One RB who's earned more touches. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 8?. -- Where should OBJ land?. But first, a closer...
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
NFL teams balking at potential Brandin Cooks trade for one major reason
It seems that there is one key hurdle that is holding up any potential Brandin Cooks trade from the Houston
2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
