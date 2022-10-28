ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling

Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The Best "Smelling" NFL Player

Erin Andrews has revealed her pick. The Fox Sports sideline reporter has revealed her pick for the league's best-smelling player during a recent episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson. The pick: Travis Kelce. What cologne do we think the Chiefs star tight end is rocking each week?
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 9 waiver wire

I know why you're all here. You want me to find the next D'Onta Foreman and reveal him to you days before he takes the lead role on his team following the trade of the elite Pro Bowler ahead of him. (Yes, this a humble brag on the Week 7 edition of this column where I did exactly that.) Well ... the Saints do have a few hours left to possibly find a suitor for Alvin Kamara. But a) I don't expect that to happen; and b) the only guy I could confidently point to as a beneficiary in that offense might be Taysom Hill.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade

The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Move The Sticks: Big Week 8 games & new QBs get their shot

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 8 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Cardinals at Vikings and Dolphins at Lions. Following that, the pair touch on the two games that involved the Eagles and Cowboys. Then, the trio react to the Patriots at Jets game. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss the new quarterbacks that got their shot in Week 8.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Reportedly Open To Notable Trade

Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing to start the 2022 regular season than Tampa Bay. The Bucs dropped to 3-5 on the season following Thursday night's loss to the Ravens. Tampa Bay entered the year as a Super Bowl contender, but right now, the Bucs don't even look like a playoff team.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury

The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
NBC Sports

Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy