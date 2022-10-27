ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

Sunset Park’d Food Truck Festival Returns for 10th Year at Sunset Park This Saturday

Returns for 10th Year at Sunset Park This Saturday. Clark County Parks and Recreation presents Sunset Park’d Food Truck Festival, taking place Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 from noon till 8 p.m. at Sunset Park, featuring some of the valley’s best Food Trucks offerings, plus alcohol tastings, live music, pro-wrestling exhibitions, carnival rides and kids’ activities. Admission and parking are free.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

How Will You Hand Out Halloween Candy Tonight

Every year we seem to have the same conversation, how you are going to be handing out Halloween candy to the kids. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up and it’s amazing on how many people have different rules when it comes to handing out the treats!
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Stevie Ray Visited to perform at Santa Fe Station

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. Enjoy the sounds of the legendary Stevie Ray, as Stevie Ray Visited, starring Roby Duron and Noel Dies, is set to perform at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Neon Museum announces four large-scale initiatives and key community partners to support its collection

The Neon Museum announces four large-scale initiatives and key community partners to support its collection. The Neon Museum celebrated the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy. During the special event, four exciting announcements were made about the future of the museum’s collection.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Paws In The Park 2022: Where To Park

Presented by 96.3 KKLZ, Best Mattress, Clark County, NSPCA, Channel 13 and Parks & Recreation Happily Present:. Desert Breeze Park is located at 8275 Spring Mountain Rd. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89117. The park is in-between Spring Mountain and Durango. The event time is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Load...
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Sheena Easton And Taylor Dayne Welcomed By Desert Diamond Casino

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne will perform at the Diamond Center as part of Ladies Night 2023, presented by Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment. Beginning on Friday tickets will be available for purchase. Tickets go on sale on November 4 at 10 a.m. through Etix and the Desert Diamond Casino Box Office. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Anyone displaying COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or recently exposed to a COVID-19 patient is advised to stay at home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwlasvegas.com

'TODAY' show goes full Las Vegas for annual Halloween costumes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NBC's "TODAY" show always goes big for Halloween, and this year's edition featured some Sin City flair. The TODAY team paid tribute to Las Vegas icons past and present on Monday during its third hour. Anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took to the skies...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Exploring the Origins of Halloween in Ireland

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo takes us to Ireland to explore the origins of Halloween. The holiday started there 3000 years ago and these days sees a lot of people visiting for festivals and to explore haunted castles throughout the country.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sancerresatsunset.com

“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas

With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV

