Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
vegas24seven.com
Sunset Park’d Food Truck Festival Returns for 10th Year at Sunset Park This Saturday
Returns for 10th Year at Sunset Park This Saturday. Clark County Parks and Recreation presents Sunset Park’d Food Truck Festival, taking place Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 from noon till 8 p.m. at Sunset Park, featuring some of the valley’s best Food Trucks offerings, plus alcohol tastings, live music, pro-wrestling exhibitions, carnival rides and kids’ activities. Admission and parking are free.
963kklz.com
How Will You Hand Out Halloween Candy Tonight
Every year we seem to have the same conversation, how you are going to be handing out Halloween candy to the kids. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up and it’s amazing on how many people have different rules when it comes to handing out the treats!
vegas24seven.com
Stevie Ray Visited to perform at Santa Fe Station
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. Enjoy the sounds of the legendary Stevie Ray, as Stevie Ray Visited, starring Roby Duron and Noel Dies, is set to perform at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.
vegas24seven.com
The Neon Museum announces four large-scale initiatives and key community partners to support its collection
The Neon Museum announces four large-scale initiatives and key community partners to support its collection. The Neon Museum celebrated the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy. During the special event, four exciting announcements were made about the future of the museum’s collection.
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “Tales From The Strip”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this Haunted History story, Roqui Theus, with the help of U.S. Ghost Tours: Vegas Ghosts, introduces us to hotel hauntings along the Las Vegas strip.
KDWN
Paws In The Park 2022: Where To Park
Presented by 96.3 KKLZ, Best Mattress, Clark County, NSPCA, Channel 13 and Parks & Recreation Happily Present:. Desert Breeze Park is located at 8275 Spring Mountain Rd. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89117. The park is in-between Spring Mountain and Durango. The event time is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Load...
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox Ridge Park”
Las Vegas (KLAS)- In this Haunted History story, Mercedes Martinez stopped by Fox Ridge Park in Henderson, where legend has it, a young boy who died there is now haunting the park. Mercedes enlisted the help of some local ghost hunters and a psychic to see if they could track the boy’s spirit down.
Las Vegas Grand Prix hotel rates raised more than 300%
With a little over a year before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race, hotel room rates for the Las Vegas Strip are beginning to be published.
theeastcountygazette.com
Sheena Easton And Taylor Dayne Welcomed By Desert Diamond Casino
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne will perform at the Diamond Center as part of Ladies Night 2023, presented by Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment. Beginning on Friday tickets will be available for purchase. Tickets go on sale on November 4 at 10 a.m. through Etix and the Desert Diamond Casino Box Office. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Anyone displaying COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or recently exposed to a COVID-19 patient is advised to stay at home.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
cwlasvegas.com
'TODAY' show goes full Las Vegas for annual Halloween costumes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NBC's "TODAY" show always goes big for Halloween, and this year's edition featured some Sin City flair. The TODAY team paid tribute to Las Vegas icons past and present on Monday during its third hour. Anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took to the skies...
Exploring the Origins of Halloween in Ireland
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo takes us to Ireland to explore the origins of Halloween. The holiday started there 3000 years ago and these days sees a lot of people visiting for festivals and to explore haunted castles throughout the country.
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
Las Vegas residents line up to buy lottery tickets at Powerball grows to $1 billion
As the line snakes around the Lotto Store counting down to the Powerball, Las Vegas locals share what they would do if they won the lottery.
Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World
963kklz.com
Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas
Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
sancerresatsunset.com
“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas
With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles. According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look...
Mochido to Open on Rainbow Blvd
The restaurant will open at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Mardon Avenue
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
