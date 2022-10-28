Read full article on original website
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
BEIJING — (AP) — Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced Tuesday. The park closed Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Co. and the government said in...
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other Asian markets also rose Tuesday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing improved. Oil prices rose more than $1.10 per barrel while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin,...
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm's profits will...
Danish elections could pave way for a center government .
Polling stations have opened across Denmark in elections expected to change the Scandinavian nation's political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM — (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling...
