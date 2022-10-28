ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

CBS 58

MCSO: 3 arrested after date ends in carjacking, crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating after they say a date ended in a carjacking and crash. MCSO officials say the carjacking victim met a 25-year-old woman on a dating app. After meeting, the woman stole his Jeep at gunpoint and picked up a couple friends.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police report shooting near Plankinton and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Plankinton and Clybourn on Monday, Oct. 31 around 1:50 a.m. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area l hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire: Father and son dead, neighbors say

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building fire left two dead – believed to be a father and son – early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
KENOSHA, WI
whbl.com

12 Victims I-D’d, but Washington County Illegal Photo and Video Case May Involve Even More

The case of a person caught taking illegal photos and videos of juvenile girls in neighboring Washington County may be more extensive than first thought. Seventeen-year-old Bryan Seban of the Town of Polk is already facing twenty-seven felony charges including exposing a child to harmful material, invasion of privacy with a surveillance device, and possession of child sexual abuse material. Those charges were filed this past Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court in connection with images taken when high school acquaintances would be visiting to swim at Seban’s house and would be changing in or out of their swimsuits.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

Ozaukee County missing 14-year-old girl located

WEST BEND, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office updated their Facebook post Monday night that 14-year-old, Abigail Taft has been located safe and reunited with her family. Original story. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old-girl, Abigail Taft. Taft planned to spend the night at...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

