CBS 58
MCSO: 3 arrested after date ends in carjacking, crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating after they say a date ended in a carjacking and crash. MCSO officials say the carjacking victim met a 25-year-old woman on a dating app. After meeting, the woman stole his Jeep at gunpoint and picked up a couple friends.
Suspects charged after man beaten to death at Milwaukee gas station
Milwaukee police say they have identified two men wanted for beating another man to death and then driving off with his car last week.
KETV.com
Milwaukee man was arrested after deputies find six pounds of marijuana, 516 rounds of ammunition
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Friday after deputies found six pounds of marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and 516 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to Lancaster County authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Friday, a...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police release dashcam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting of homicide suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police released new dashcam and body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting Monday, Oct. 31. Back on Sept. 2, officers noticed a driver in a stolen truck matching the description of Ernest Terrell Blakney. He was wanted for the murder of Nikia Rogers. Police chased...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
Edited video shows deadly Milwaukee shoot-out between gunman, officers
Milwaukee police released edited video showing the shootout between officers and a gunman that left one dead and one injured near Deer District in September.
WISN
Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
CBS 58
West Bend police find notes containing 'hate speech' taped to business windows
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Bend police are investigating after locating a number of handwritten notes containing hate speech Monday morning, Oct. 31. Police say the notes were found taped to business windows along S. Main Street and referenced candidates from both political parties. During the investigation, the...
A 23-year-old man dies in 33rd and Center shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured Saturday afternoon.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police report shooting near Plankinton and Clybourn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Plankinton and Clybourn on Monday, Oct. 31 around 1:50 a.m. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area l hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County fatal crash; West Bend man dead, drove through field
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that involved a truck that went through a cornfield and hit an embankment near Glacier Drive and County Highway D on Sunday, Oct. 30. The sheriff’s office received the first report about the truck in...
wiproud.com
Police in Wisconsin investigate shots fired between vehicles, ‘extended capacity handgun magazine’ found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday night, Fond du Lac officers responded to reports of shots fired being exchanged between two vehicles. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on October 29, in the area of West Follett Street and North Macy Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire: Father and son dead, neighbors say
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building fire left two dead – believed to be a father and son – early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
whbl.com
12 Victims I-D’d, but Washington County Illegal Photo and Video Case May Involve Even More
The case of a person caught taking illegal photos and videos of juvenile girls in neighboring Washington County may be more extensive than first thought. Seventeen-year-old Bryan Seban of the Town of Polk is already facing twenty-seven felony charges including exposing a child to harmful material, invasion of privacy with a surveillance device, and possession of child sexual abuse material. Those charges were filed this past Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court in connection with images taken when high school acquaintances would be visiting to swim at Seban’s house and would be changing in or out of their swimsuits.
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
Officer struck by car during traffic stop; driver arrested after pursuit
A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and hitting a West Allis Police officer on Thursday.
WISN
Ozaukee County missing 14-year-old girl located
WEST BEND, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office updated their Facebook post Monday night that 14-year-old, Abigail Taft has been located safe and reunited with her family. Original story. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old-girl, Abigail Taft. Taft planned to spend the night at...
Man charged after allegedly holding another man by the neck
A 62-year-old Milwaukee man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after officials say he placed his hand on another man's neck.
