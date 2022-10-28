The case of a person caught taking illegal photos and videos of juvenile girls in neighboring Washington County may be more extensive than first thought. Seventeen-year-old Bryan Seban of the Town of Polk is already facing twenty-seven felony charges including exposing a child to harmful material, invasion of privacy with a surveillance device, and possession of child sexual abuse material. Those charges were filed this past Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court in connection with images taken when high school acquaintances would be visiting to swim at Seban’s house and would be changing in or out of their swimsuits.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO