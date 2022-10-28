Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
How Indiana keeps elections secure
Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. Delphi murders: Remembering Abby Williams and Libby …. For more than half...
Fox 59
Soggy close to October; warm start to November
Skies turned rather cloudy this Sunday morning as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers were already impacting southern Indiana at 7 AM. The activity will ramp up in coverage locally midday and this afternoon, which will keep temperatures in the lower 60s. A few embedded downpours will be possible.
Comments / 0