Wonder Man: Avengers 5's Destin Daniel Cretton Will Reportedly Direct Part of Disney+ Series
Wonder Man is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though a series has yet to officially be announced by Marvel Studios, the Hollywood trades have reported a Wonder Man writers' room led by Brooklyn Nine-Nine alumnus Andrew Guest is currently developing a show for Disney+. Furthermore, THR reported Monday Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Candyman and Watchmen fame will likely be the actor behind the show's eponymous character.
She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Wants Titania's Doctor Doom Backstory in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season earlier this month, and it definitely left its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The live-action Disney+ brought a number of memorable characters into its orbit — including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), the nemesis of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). As those who are aware of Titania's tenure in Marvel Comics know, her origin story is actually tied to one of Marvel's most formidable villains, with Doctor Doom giving her her powers during the original Secret Wars. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Jamil expressed that she's definitely interested in seeing that Doctor Doom component of Titania's story brought to life in one of the franchise's films or Disney+ television shows.
Captain America 4 Producer Breaks Silence On Harrison Ford Joining The MCU
Captain America: New World Order, the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, is taking shape and steadily adding to its cast. And just last month, it was reported that the film had landed a major star in the form of Harrison Ford. The Hollywood icon is set to take on the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. Since the news broke, Marvel Studios had remained mum on the recasting, until now. Producer Nate Moore broke his silence on Ford’s inclusion and teased what viewers can expect from his MCU debut.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Your Name's Live-Action American Remake Adds Raya and the Last Dragon Director
Paramount, Bad Robot, and Toho have officially signed on Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos López Estrada to direct and rewrite their upcoming take on Makoto Shinkai's Your Name! Before the recent onslaught of major action anime becoming some of the most successful feature film releases of all time, anime taking over the box office was considered a rarity. One of the more shocking examples of this was Your Name, which had opened to such success around the world that Paramount had teamed up with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions for a new live-action American take on the film.
Rebel Wilson and Friends Surprise With In-Box Barbie Halloween Costumes
It's Halloween weekend and that means people are getting all dressed up in their costumes for various parties and festivities — including celebrities. We're already getting to see some star looks for this year's spooky fun, including Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein costume and are also getting teases about Heidi Klum's epic Halloween bash, but we are also getting a look at some other fun costumes as well, including Rebel Wilson's Barbie themed look.
Interview With the Vampire Star Reveals He Held Real Rats For AMC Series
While vampires are, traditionally speaking, drinkers of human blood, in AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, that predatory nature is something that Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) struggles with. The series sees Louis try to stop feeding on humans and instead, opting to sustain himself on the blood of animals, particularly rats. And according to Anderson, while no rats were harmed (or consumed) in the making of the series, he did have to hold real rats while filming scenes as Louis — but perhaps even more unsettling was the "rat dolls" he had to bite into every time Louis would feed.
After Will Smith, Madonna Confessed to Turning Down a Role in a Now Classic Movie
Madonna was the reigning queen of the music industry in the 80s and the 90s. However, not many know that the pop sensation almost had a brush with action movie fame. She had her fair share of hits, but she still regretted letting go of a big opportunity, much like Will Smith.
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans
DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.
Disney+: What’s Coming in November 2022
There’s plenty to be thankful for in November as Disney+ adds some new content to its already robust library. Highlights for TV include new episodes of Andor, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing with the Stars and the series premieres of Willow and The Santa Clauses. On the...
Kim Kardashian's Mystique Joined by Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene for Halloween
Kim Kardashian said "To me, my X-Men," and her friends answered the call for Halloween. On Sunday, the celebrity socialite and businessperson her transformation into Mystique, which is being compared to Saweetie's transformation into the same Marvel character in 2020. Later that day, Kardashian posted new photos of her Mystique with fellow reality television stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in thematically matched costumes. Pierson dressed as Magik, the mutant sorcerer. Halcro took the villainous route as Selene, an ancient mutant member of the Hellfire Club with telepathic, telekinetic, and necromantic powers. You can see the photos of Kardashian as Mystique, Pierson as Magik, and Halcro as Selene below.
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! Was Influenced by Disastrous Local Talent Shows
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! is a very unique brand of comedy, it only makes sense that it was influenced by the strangest slice of reality. Hulu's new Halloween special is actually a resurrection of a dark animated comedy series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland that was in the works as a series at Fox several years ago. Things didn't work out, but the concept of The Paloni Show never died, and Roiland eventually partnered with Hulu for this spooky season variety hour.
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
Evil Dead Rise: First Look at Sequel Unleashed
What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a look at one of the most beloved horror series of all time? Warner Bros. and New Line have released a new look at Evil Dead Rise, a new film set in the world of The Evil Dead, and starring a whole new batch of beautiful young people facing off with Deadites...this time in the city, rather than in the country as with almost every previous iteration of the franchise. This installment comes following Ash vs. the Evil Dead, a TV series that brought Bruce Campbell back to the series, and was greenlit after failed attempts to make a follow-up that would have tied together the stories of 1992's Army of Darkness and the 2013 remake of Evil Dead.
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween
Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
Eternals Confirmed to be Returning in the MCU (Exclusive)
Eternals fans, rejoice! The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a batch of new heroes to the saga with Eternals back in 2021. The film was the third in Phase 4 of the MCU, bringing cast members such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Lia McHugh, respectively playing Thena, Ajak Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig, and Sprite. The ensemble of new characters had their story left open-ended and now, the film's producer Nate Moore, has offered an optimistic promise of their future.
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
