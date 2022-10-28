Read full article on original website
Related
Affiliate Marketing Platform ShopMy Raises $8 Million in Series A Funding
ShopMy, a platform that allows creators to streamline their affiliate marketing and paid sponsorships efforts with brands that is used by the likes of Gucci Westman and Olivia Palermo, has closed $8 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Granite Telecom chief operating officer Rand Currier, as...
ComicBook
Starbucks Holiday Menu Reportedly Launching This Week
Now that Halloween has come and spooky season is starting to fade into memory for another year, things are starting to shift towards all things winter and holiday, particularly when it comes to food and beverages. For coffee lovers, that means we've entered the time of year when popular chains start to reveal and launch their holiday seasonal offerings and when it comes to Starbucks, we might be getting this year's lineup sooner than one might think. Over on Instagram, snack blogger Markie Devo recently shared a preview of what is reportedly Starbucks' winter menu lineup, noting that the menu will be available starting on Wednesday, November 2nd.
ComicBook
Peacock Reaches Massive Streaming Deal With Hallmark Ahead of Holiday Movie Season
Streaming Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is going to be a lot easier this year, especially for everyone who doesn't have any sort of cable. Peacock has entered into a massive streaming deal with Hallmark Media, which will see its live channels and back catalogue available on the streaming service. Peacock will now be the streaming home for Hallmark's movie and TV library, next-day titles, and live channels.
ComicBook
Where to Watch Halloween Movies This Halloween
This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — or six. On Monday, October 31st, the AMC channel will air an all-day Halloween movies marathon featuring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), and Jamie Lloyd's (Danielle Harris) battles against the boogeyman: Michael Myers. As part of AMC's FearFest, the network's six-movie Halloween schedule includes John Carpenter's original Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).
ComicBook
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
ComicBook
Buy 2, Get 1 Free Game Deal Drops at Best Buy For PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch
Best Buy is delivering Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, and they have a buy two, get one free deal on select video games that anyone with a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch console should check out. You can do just that right here (make sure to click on "Build my Package" if you want to customize the choices), and we've picked out some of the top choices in the list below.
ComicBook
New Steam Hit Already on Sale a Week After Release
If you're a Steam user who was occupied recently with a new release like Gotham Knights, New Tales from the Borderlands, or something else and didn't buy Persona 5 when it finally came to that platform, you're in luck if you were still considering buying it. just over a week after the beloved RPG released on the PC platform, Persona 5 has now gone on sale already. It's a small discount that's available, but it's better than paying for the full price on Steam itself.
ComicBook
The Expendables Heading to a New Streaming Service in November
Sylvester Stallone's all-star action franchise is getting another installment next year, as The Expendables 4 is finally being brought to the screen. While the film is still a while off, the current Expendables trilogy remains a fun binge for action movie fans. Unfortunately, those movies aren't always available to stream in the same place. This week, the entire trilogy will be on the move to Amazon's Prime Video service.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.1 Released Alongside Patch Notes
A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED firmware update -- dubbed update 15.0.1 -- is live alongside patch notes that reveal what Nintendo has done to the hybrid handheld console with said update. Unfortunately, it hasn't done much with the update. In addition to the standard "general system stability improvements," which ship with every update, the update "resolves" two issues.
ComicBook
Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time
Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
Comments / 0