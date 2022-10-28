Now that Halloween has come and spooky season is starting to fade into memory for another year, things are starting to shift towards all things winter and holiday, particularly when it comes to food and beverages. For coffee lovers, that means we've entered the time of year when popular chains start to reveal and launch their holiday seasonal offerings and when it comes to Starbucks, we might be getting this year's lineup sooner than one might think. Over on Instagram, snack blogger Markie Devo recently shared a preview of what is reportedly Starbucks' winter menu lineup, noting that the menu will be available starting on Wednesday, November 2nd.

4 HOURS AGO