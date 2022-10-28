ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift called on her friends Haim, Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff and Dita Von Teese for her dazzling Cinderella -inspired music video for “Bejeweled,” featured on her 10th studio album, Midnights .

“Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…” she captioned her announcement of the video, featuring a photo of herself as the fairytale princess, sitting in a dark room wearing a worn down dress while sewing a glittery, midnight blue gown. “This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift ’s “Bejeweled,” find the lyrics below:

Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind
Didn’t notice you walking all over my peace of mind
In the shoes I gave you as a present
Puttin’ someone first only works when you’re in their top five
And by the way, I’m going out tonight

Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band, they ask, “Do you have a man?”
I can still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt, don’t put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice (nice)

Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl (too good of a girl)
Did all the extra credit, then got graded on a curve
I think it’s time to teach some lessons
I made you my world, have you heard?
I can reclaim the land
And I miss you (I miss you), but I miss sparkling (ah, hey)

Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band, they ask, “Do you have a man?”
I can still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt, don’t put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice (nice)

Sapphire tears on my face, sadness became my whole sky
But some guy said my aura’s moonstone just ’cause he was high
I went dancin’ all night and you can try to change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do? A diamond’s gotta shine

Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer (shimmer)
And when I meet the band, they ask, “Do you have a man?”
I can still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt, don’t put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real (nice), I polish up real nice

I went dancin’ all night and you can try to change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do? What’s a girl gonna do? I polish up nice
Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff

Community Policy