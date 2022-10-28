Read full article on original website
Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of ‘uncertainty’
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates defended on Monday a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production, even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world. While cordial, the comments at the...
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police chief admitted “a heavy responsibility” for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The admission came as the South Korean government faces growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take the responsibility for the country’s worst disaster in years. “I feel a heavy responsibility (for the disaster) as the head of one of related government offices,” Yoon Hee Keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, told a televised news conference. “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.” Yoon said an initial investigation has found that there were many urgent calls by citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of a crowd gathering in Itaewon, but officers who had received those calls didn’t respond to them in a satisfactory manner.
Poland looks to SKorea to build nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government said Monday that it has chosen South Korea as its partner for building its second planned nuclear power plant, a decision that comes days after it picked the U.S. and Westinghouse to build the first one. The central European country’s plans to...
IMF says Mideast, North Africa economies resilient in 2022
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The economies of Middle Eastern and North African countries were resilient this year, but double-digit inflation is expected to slow growth in 2023, the International Monetary Fund said Monday. The IMF forecast GDP growth at 5% in 2022 for countries in the region....
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range...
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations’ efforts to counter global terrorism as new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world, the foreign minister said Saturday. The money will go toward the...
EXPLAINER: What Russia’s suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports during a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel. Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed Monday after initially reporting...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world in what U.S. President Joe Biden called a “really outrageous” act. Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension...
Chinese manufacturing weakens, adding to economic pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing weakened in October, an official survey showed Monday, adding to downward pressure on the economy as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slowdown. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from September’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale where numbers below 50...
In Israel, tiny swing could determine outcome of tight race
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli voters appear to be hopelessly deadlocked as the country heads to elections once again on Tuesday, with opinion polls saying the race is too close to forecast. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who governed for 12 years before he was ousted last year, is asking...
South Korean officials said they didn't have a plan for handling crowds at events with no organizers, like the Halloween crowd crush which killed 155 people
South Korean authorities had no "guidelines or a manual" for crowds at events where there is no organizer, a top safety official said on Monday.
Somalia’s president says at least 100 killed in car bombings
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country’s deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500.
