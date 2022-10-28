MECI And FYI Entertainment’s New Partnership To Open Opportunities For Business Cooperation And Marketing In Southeast Asia

Read full article on original website
Related
Affiliate Marketing Platform ShopMy Raises $8 Million in Series A Funding
ShopMy, a platform that allows creators to streamline their affiliate marketing and paid sponsorships efforts with brands that is used by the likes of Gucci Westman and Olivia Palermo, has closed $8 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Granite Telecom chief operating officer Rand Currier, as...
zycrypto.com
XT.COM announces the listing of PLI on its platform in the Main & Web3 zone
The PLI/USDT and PLI/BTC trading pairs will be available on XT.COM’s Main & Web3 zone as of 2022-10-29 10:00 UTC. From 2022-10-28 10:00, PLI can be deposited and traded by users. The PLI withdrawal window opens on October 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM. A Few Words About the PLI...
zycrypto.com
Utility-Rich Oryen (ORY) among Most Trending ICOs after +100% Gain, Will ORY outsell Tamadoge (TAMA), IMPT.io (IMPT), and Big Eyes (BIG)?
Oryen (ORY) is a new cryptocurrency attracting users because of its robust utility. It is valuable for staking, trading, growing your passive yield, and being part of a community. Many crypto entrepreneurs are scrambling to get a hold of ORY tokens, especially after Oryen’s initial coin offering (ICO) became one of the most trending topics in various crypto discussion groups. After gaining more than 100% during its first presale phase, Oryen could outsell Tamadoge (TAMA), IMPT.io (IMPT), Big Eyes (BIG), and other similar projects. As such, it is quickly making its way to the list of top cryptos that investors need to buy this year.
zycrypto.com
Should You Add Dogeliens To Your Portfolio Alongside Polygon And Decentraland?
Cryptocurrencies have shown to be the future of digital trading due to their steady growth over the years since the introduction of the first pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Altcoins that want to extend the crypto market follow in this great innovation’s footsteps. So far, the majority of them have contributed significantly to existing functionality.
zycrypto.com
Oryen Gaining Attention As Olympus And Ankr Fall Out Of Favor
For quite some time, Ankr and Olympus have been two of the most popular dApps on Ethereum. However, their popularity has recently waned as users flock to newer dApps like Oryen. In this blog post, we’ll look at why Ankr and Olympus are losing favour among investors and stakers and explore why Oryen is quickly becoming the go-to dApp for blockchain enthusiasts. We’ll also discuss features that make Oryen stand out from the competition.
zycrypto.com
Institutional Adoption Of Digital Assets Soars Despite Gruelling Crypto Winter – Fidelity Report
Institutional investors are here, and they are buying the dip, a report published by Fidelity Digital Assets on Thursday has shown. While turbulent market conditions may have taken a toll on retail investors, the report showed that nearly 58% of institutional investors surveyed in the fourth annual study by the firm were invested in digital assets during the first half of 2022. Interestingly, that trend continued to pick up in the second half.
zycrypto.com
Orbeon Protocol Breathes a New Life into NFTs
For a long time, NFTs have been associated with blockchain gaming and metaverse collectibles – Examples of this include Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Chiliz (CHZ). Orbeon protocol introduces MetaFi through NFTs-as-service (NFTaaS), which means real-life businesses can seamlessly issue equity in the metaverse. And you can buy Orbeon protocol’s native token, ORBN, at the price of $0.004 in the current presale round.
zycrypto.com
Oryen (ORY) set to start its second presale phase while cryptos like KAVA, BNB, and MATIC struggle to keep up
With an expected recession in 2023, cryptocurrency entrepreneurs need to rethink their strategy. Many of them have accepted that Kava (KAVA), Binance (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and other similarly situated projects are struggling. While that is happening, a new DeFi project called Oryen (ORY) is already about to start the second phase of its presale.
zycrypto.com
India Will Start Testing ‘E-Rupee’ Digital Currency On November 1
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will commence a pilot for a wholesale version of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) on November 1. Digital rupee pilots for the retail segment will begin within a month. What’s The Point Of A Digital Rupee?. The Indian...
zycrypto.com
Creation Of A CBDC Not Important For The Long-Term Status Of The US Dollar, Says Fed Board Member
Creating a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) before other major jurisdictions is not essential for the long-term status of the US Dollar. This is the personal opinion of Governor Christopher J. Waller, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, while speaking at the “Digital Currencies and National Security Tradeoffs” symposium at Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 14, 2022.
zycrypto.com
Terra’s Do Kwon Faces $57 Million Lawsuit in Singapore For Financial Fraud
A fresh lawsuit has been initiated in Singapore against embattled Terra Form labs CEO Do Kwon, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) and Terra founding partner Nicholas Platias by victims of the UST-induced market meltdown that saw over $40 billion worth of crypto assets evaporate in May. According to documents filed...
zycrypto.com
Metaverse Projects Struggle As Trading Volumes Plunge By Nearly 80%, Casting Doubt Over The Industry
Multiple metaverse projects are recording low trading volumes amid a general market downturn. NFT land prices have also gone downhill by 75% after a report on a declining number of daily users in top metaverse projects. Gamers and NFT collectors are optimistic that the reported values do not represent the...
Comments / 0