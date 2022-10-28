Myrtle Beach man accused of shooting at police, holding woman hostage appears in court

Read full article on original website
2 jailed, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in Atlantic Beach incident
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman from North Carolina have been extradited to Horry County to face attempted murder charges following an August incident in Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department. Titus Jaleek Dicker, 22, of Greensboro, and Alexandria Jacqueline Powell, 19, of Greensboro, were each charged with […]
WMBF
‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again. The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.
SC teen charged with shooting, killing his 12-year-old brother
A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 17-year-old brother, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities accused Anthony Juarez-Simon, from Effingham, of "acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others," when he allegedly shot his brother. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
WMBF
14-year-old middle school student in Georgetown County charged with making threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 14-year-old middle school student was charged with making threats on Monday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is a student at Waccamaw Middle School. The juvenile’s name was not released. The Georgetown County School District said a teacher heard...
Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
WIS-TV
Judge denies bond for man accused of tying up wife, shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood earlier this week went before a judge on Thursday afternoon. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, appeared for his bond hearing, where a judge denied bond due to the fact he was considered a flight risk and a danger to the community. He faces 14 counts of attempted murder, along with a number of other charges including kidnapping, cruelty to animals and second-degree arson.
Danville Mall shooter and the victim identified; Shooter still on the run
UPDATE: At 11:39 p.m. Danville Police identified the shooter as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney is charged with 2nd-degree murder, Maliciously discharge of a firearm within a public building, use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. The victim has been identified […]
67-year-old man charged in carjacking at Conway Medical Center; wife charged with filing false police report
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday at Conway Medical Center, according to police. William Michael Lanigan, 67, of Conway, was arrested and charged with carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense and theft of a controlled substance. Police were called to Conway Medical […]
wfxrtv.com
Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
Former SC sergeant sues department over alleged discrimination
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Horry County police sergeant filed a lawsuit against the department claiming he was discriminated against due to having disabilities, ultimately causing him to leave his job. Jack Johnson filed the lawsuit Oct. 21. Jackson has a glass eye, PTSD and a brain injury, according to the lawsuit. The […]
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man accused of tying up victim in SC home 2 days before standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have identified a man they say shot at officers on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of neighbors and an hours long standoff while he was barricaded inside a home. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested after the incident on...
Free parking to return to 3 Grand Strand beaches
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
wpde.com
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
17-year-old charged after 12-year-old shot, killed in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old has been charged after a 12-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Antony Juarez-Simon, 17, of Effingham, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. […]
wpde.com
Crews investigating house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
