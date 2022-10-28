Myrtle Beach man accused of shooting at police, holding woman hostage appears in court

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood earlier this week went before a judge on Thursday afternoon. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, appeared for his bond hearing, where a judge denied bond due to the fact he was considered a flight risk and a danger to the community. He faces 14 counts of attempted murder, along with a number of other charges including kidnapping, cruelty to animals and second-degree arson.

