Miamitown, OH

WLWT 5

ODOT announces lane closures in Lebanon for bridge rehabilitation project

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures in Warren County as part of the multi-phase bridge rehabilitation and construction project along State Route 48. According to ODOT, the right lanes of State Route 48 will be closed in both directions under the East Turtlecreek-Union...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Elmwood place after a crash, Monday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the Towne Street exit at 6:33 a.m.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along north I-75 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-75 in Monroe has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Monroe, Monday evening.
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the two left lanes on southbound I-75 near the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday morning. At 8:17 a.m. traffic cameras reported a crash just north of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along west I-275 in Forestville

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Five Mile Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Forestville, Friday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along north I-71/75 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in downtown Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along northbound Interstate 71 at northbound Interstate 75 is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown

MIAMITOWN, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown.
MIAMITOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery

CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves.
CLEVES, OH

