WLWT 5
ODOT announces lane closures in Lebanon for bridge rehabilitation project
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures in Warren County as part of the multi-phase bridge rehabilitation and construction project along State Route 48. According to ODOT, the right lanes of State Route 48 will be closed in both directions under the East Turtlecreek-Union...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Elmwood place after a crash, Monday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the Towne Street exit at 6:33 a.m.
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along north I-75 in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-75 in Monroe has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Monroe, Monday evening.
linknky.com
Park Hills foresees need for traffic help amid backup after I-75 shutdown
Park Hills City Council held a discussion on traffic at their caucus meeting last week, with the mayor and council members still reeling from the amount of gridlocked traffic in their city as a result of a fatal accident on Interstate 75 in the early morning hours of Sunday. "Before...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the two left lanes on southbound I-75 near the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday morning. At 8:17 a.m. traffic cameras reported a crash just north of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work scheduled on roadways this week, beware closings, delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along west I-275 in Forestville
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Five Mile Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Forestville, Friday evening.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on East Court Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on East Court Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along north I-71/75 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in downtown Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along northbound Interstate 71 at northbound Interstate 75 is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Anderson Road in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Anderson Road in Crescent Springs.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown
MIAMITOWN, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Church Street and Main Street in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Church Street and Main Street in Newtown.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
Police: 1 dead nearly a week after crash on Colerain Avenue
On October 24, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road shortly before 7 p.m. for the report of a crash.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township.
Car crashes into front of UDF in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the front of a United Dairy Farmers in Butler Township Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a car into a building in the 8000 block of North Dixie Drive around 1:30 p.m. According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported. >>
