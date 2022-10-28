Read full article on original website
Related
Rangers vs Ajax prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Rangers take on Ajax in the Champions League targeting a first point from Group A.The Ibrox crowd will be crucial to help Rangers salvage some respect after a torrid time in Europe this season. Napoli thrashed Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side last time out and the Scottish side are not mathematically out of contention to finish third and qualify for the Europa League.But a 4-0 loss to Ajax in Amsterdam and a woeful goal difference mean the hosts require a five-goal victory or better to leapfrog the Dutch giants.Here is everything you need to know.When is Rangers vs Ajax?The Champions League...
Marseille vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Is Liverpool vs Napoli on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
A Liverpool side lacking confidence host Napoli to conclude a compelling Group A in the Champions League.A shock loss to Leeds at Anfield last time out in the Premier League underlines the recent struggles for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although qualification is already confirmed for the last 16.The Reds could yet snatch top spot away from an irresistable Napoli side currently top of Serie A, but the 4-1 loss at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona means the Premier League side will have to hand out a heavy defeat to the Italians to reverse their inferior head-to-head record.With that in mind,...
Comments / 0