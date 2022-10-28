Read full article on original website
Burbank High School Classmates From 1972 Reunite
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank High School’s Class of 1972 recently held their 50th reunion at the Hilltop Café. The former students enjoyed an evening filled with shared memories and lots of laughter. A special recognition was given to the classmates who served in the military. The Reunion Committee members pictured above, from left to right, are Randy Arrington, Gail Michelle, Carol Bliss Sheetz, Lisa Shalem, Ginger Dillon, Sharon Dahlberg, Robert Godwin, Andrea Robinson, Rick Trotta and Michelle Varon. Not pictured: Shane Kelly, Craig Lark, Susie Giesler-Evans and Maryellen McMahon.
Bowman High School placed on soft lockdown Friday
After a Bowman High School student was threatened by an outside party, who does not attend the school, Friday afternoon, school administrators placed the campus on a soft lockdown, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as a precaution...
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
Halloween in the parks
Halloween is typically thought of to be a time spent at night and in neighborhoods. With Halloween approaching in just a few days, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation opened up its parks as a way to enjoy Halloween festivities during the day and in the parks.
10th Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off raises funds for nonprofits
It’s the event that grows in size and turnout every year: MB2 Entertainment held its doors open for the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off on Friday. This year’s charity recipients were the Baker Family Foundation and Fix’n Fidos. “I think that there’s just such a great...
First ‘Trunk or Treat’ held at Bethlehem SCV
For the very first time, Bethlehem Santa Clarita Valley hosted its “Trunk-or-Treat” event – a fundraiser for the church that had carnival games, food, drinks and of course, candy. While admission to the event was free, portions of proceeds and donations were given to Santa Clarita Grocery...
Controversy continues after Saugus High School players run "Thin Blue Line" flag onto field
Controversy continued in Santa Clarita over the weekend, after Saugus High School players ran onto the field ahead of their football game with the "Thin Blue Line" flag, despite orders not to do so. The flag, which is intended to honor law enforcement, uses the thin blue line to represent the line that keeps society from descending into lawlessness. The blue color is specifically used to correlate to the color most officers wear. However, in recent years, the flag has become quite divisive, which made some of the fans on the sideline uncomfortable with its repeat appearance on the high school's sidelines. Video...
Saugus beats Golden Valley 31-13
Centurions’ football (8-2, 4-1) won its regular season finale against Golden Valley (6-4, 3-3) Friday night at Canyon. Saugus is now the outright Foothill League runner up while the Grizzlies fall into a three-way tie for third. The Centurions were led by quarterback TJ Cataldi and now-running back Dario...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Closes For Remainder of The School Year | Simi Valley
10.27.2022 | 7:30 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Kanye West’s Donda Academy announced in an email to attending families that they will close for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The email:. “Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like...
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Mother speaks out after husband, daughter stabbed to death in Palmdale shopping center
A heartbroken mother is speaking out after her husband and daughter were stabbed to death outside of a Kohl’s store in Palmdale on Thursday. Ken Evans and his daughter McKenna Evans were spending the afternoon together, working on one of their cars in a Palmdale shopping center parking lot when they were brutally attacked. “She […]
Hart district to discuss an extension of BEST project, fire alarm replacement contract
The William S. Hart Union High School governing board is slated Wednesday to discuss an amendment to an agreement with the Los Angeles County Office of Education for the Business Enhancement System Transformation project, and award contracts for Valencia High School fire alarm replacement. According to the LACOE website, the...
Where to Go, What to Do in November
Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
San Fernando Valley elementary school teacher accused of molesting student
An elementary school teacher in the San Fernando Valley was arrested Thursday on an allegation he sexually assaulted a child, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking any other potential victims to come forward. The Harding Street Elementary School teacher, 57-year-old Giancarlo Corsi, was accused on Tuesday of inappropriately...
Remembering Dr. Lawrence R. Leiter: A medical pioneer in the SCV
Those who knew Dr. Lawrence R. Leiter well said he was one of most influential people who ever lived in the Santa Clarita Valley. Leiter, who died on Sept. 30, was described as hard-working, compassionate, very intelligent, and, to his children, a great and loving father. “He was just a...
The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’
The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
Long-delayed Keppel Wellness Center finally opens
LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Keppel Wellness Center of Lake Los Angeles officially opened to the public, Wednesday, after a nearly two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keppel Union School District trustees, administrators, student ambassadors and guests celebrated the opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Wellness Center is a self-contained building at Lake Los Angeles Elementary School on Avenue Q at 160th Street East.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident
After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
Pasadena Councilman Reacts to Sunday Morning Shooting
Newly appointed Councilmember Justin Jones reacted to the Sunday morning shooting at the 100 block of Painter Street in Pasadena. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life this weekend. Any incident of violence in our community is tragic. In...
