Love registered 29 points (9-14 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 victory over the Knicks. Love has settled into a sixth-man role for Cleveland at this stage of his career, but the four-time All-Star delivered a vintage outing Sunday. While he continues to log meaningful minutes off the bench, Love won't have the opportunity to heave up 13 three-point attempts in most games, so his output Sunday should be considered the upper bound of his performance rather than something he can be expected to consistently repeat. He's best viewed as back-end roster or streaming option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers in need of rebounds and three-pointers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO