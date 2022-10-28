Read full article on original website
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard won’t travel with team for Texas road trip
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will not travel with the team when it visits the Houston Rockets on Wednesday
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Third straight double-double
Jokic contributed 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 loss to the Lakers. Jokic posted his third consecutive double-double outing for Denver, leading the team in both scoring and rebounds in Sunday's loss. Jokic has recorded at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in four games this season.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Turns back clock Sunday
Love registered 29 points (9-14 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 victory over the Knicks. Love has settled into a sixth-man role for Cleveland at this stage of his career, but the four-time All-Star delivered a vintage outing Sunday. While he continues to log meaningful minutes off the bench, Love won't have the opportunity to heave up 13 three-point attempts in most games, so his output Sunday should be considered the upper bound of his performance rather than something he can be expected to consistently repeat. He's best viewed as back-end roster or streaming option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers in need of rebounds and three-pointers.
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
Kyrie Irving's latest destructive behavior cannot be overlooked because of his talent
Many things define Kyrie Irving. But few are as impactful, on and off the court, as his utter lack of accountability and self-examination. That's been true in the past in a variety of ways, even before the Brooklyn Nets star posted an antisemetic documentary to his 4.6 million Twitter followers Thursday, or after he played the victim at a post-game press conference Saturday night during which he should have simply said, "I was wrong."
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster
Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Vikings' Irv Smith: High-ankle sprain feared
The Vikings' initial belief is that Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Smith will undergo further testing including an MRI on Monday, but if a high-ankle sprain is confirmed, the tight end will likely be forced to miss time. Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister would stand to hand increased roles and hold down the tight end position if Smith indeed needs to spend some time on the sideline. Smith has logged three straight games with exactly four catches, which he translated into 28 receiving yards versus Arizona on Sunday.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Plays three snaps
Ogunbowale played three snaps on offense and caught his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans. One week after Ogunbowale had a carry and five catches on seven targets, he received minimal opportunities in Week 8. Houston head coach Lovie Smith indicated the back's usage last week was an attempt to provide a spark for the offense, so Ogunbowale's role does not appear to be on the ascent -- although an offense that gained just 161 yards against an average Tennessee defense looked like it was in need of a jolt.
Suns' Devin Booker: Poor outing against Pelicans
Booker ended Friday's 124-111 victory over the Pelicans with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes. Booker was coming off three straight games with at least 30 points, but he was unable to maintain the same consistency and delivered his worst outing of the campaign. There's nothing to see here outside of the fact that his was just a bad outing, and Booker's fantasy upside shouldn't see any changes going forward.
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
Bruins' David Krejci: Still sidelined against Pens
Krejci (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday but will travel with the team, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Krejci's presence on the trip could clear the way for him to suit up at some point during the next three games, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Prior to his absence, the veteran center was stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded six shots and three assists. In his stead, Pavel Zacha will shift to a second-line center role.
