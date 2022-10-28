ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver found safe

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Mother of missing Raynham teen pleads for her safe return 02:29

RAYNHAM - Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City. The 16-year-old was first reported missing after she left her home on Tuesday, October 18.

She was located late Thursday night with the assistance of the New York City Police Department and the FBI.

Police would only say she was found "through investigative means."

"We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she'll soon be reunited with her family," Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. "This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her. This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort."

Earlier on Thursday night, the Raynham community gathered for a candlelight vigil, praying for Colleen's safe return.

Colleen's mother said she went missing between 1-4 a.m.

"We just smiled at each other, did a little wave," Kristen Weaver said. "She was half asleep. She just went into her room and that was it."

During the investigation, police had said they believed she left with someone and was 100 miles away from Raynham.

No other information has been released.

