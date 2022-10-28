ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Common Council confirms new Albany Public Safety Commissioner

By Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Common Council unanimously confirmed former city court judge Gary Stiglmeier as the city’s new public safety commissioner. The position was added to this year’s budget and will review disciplinary appeals for police officers accused of misconduct.

The police chief will still issue discipline. The public safety commissioner will only step in if the officer appeals the decision.

He will also advice city leaders on how to implement recommendations from the city’s police reform collaborative but will not oversee the day-to-day operations of the police department.

