CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team — offense, defense special teams. Scary, on Halloween. “It was one of those day where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO