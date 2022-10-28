Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team — offense, defense special teams. Scary, on Halloween. “It was one of those day where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.
The Cincinnati Bengals had hoped Joe Burrow's Monday Night Football debut might produce his first-ever NFL win against the Cleveland Browns. After a 32-13 rout, Burrow still hasn't beaten Cleveland. And the Bengals still haven't won a Monday night road game since Oct. 1990. ...
