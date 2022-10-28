ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 States Voting On 'Slavery Loophole' Ballot Amendments In Midterms

Voters in five states will vote on whether to eliminate language in their state constitutions that allow slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishment in prisons. It's an exception that's also written in the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In Tennessee, a proposed amendment would strike out that language,...
Biden Votes Early In Delaware For November Midterms

President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where President Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
