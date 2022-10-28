ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orange County school district warns of possible bus delays on Hurricane Ian makeup day

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with Orange County Public Schools are warning the families of students who ride the bus that there may be delays in transportation services Friday.

Because Oct. 28 is designated as a Hurricane Ian makeup day, district leaders say they’re expecting a possible shortage of drivers.

In their message to families, the district says they’re “taking measures to ensure students receive transportation to and from school,” but say the available drivers may need to make extra runs, leading to delays.

Any parents who are able to have been asked to assist by driving their children to and from school themselves Friday.

