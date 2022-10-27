Read full article on original website
JACKRABBITS ROLL TO 49-7 HOBO DAY WIN
South Dakota State scored touchdowns on each of its first seven offensive possessions to roll past Indiana State, 49-7, before a Hobo Day crowd of 19,041 Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With their eighth consecutive victory, the top-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 8-1 overall and remained alone atop the...
JACKRABBITS SPLIT AT MINNESOTA TRIANGULAR
MINNEAPOLIS — South Dakota State swimmers established numerous season-best times while splitting duals against St. Thomas and host Minnesota Friday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Both Jackrabbit squads earned victories over Summit League rival St. Thomas, with the men posting a 183-115 victory and the women winning...
