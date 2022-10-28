ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Four Lobos finished in double figures in the first exhibition of the season against West Texas A&M on Saturday, led by a game-high 17 points for LaTascya Duff, as New Mexico won 84-75. LaTora Duff nearly tallied a double-double with 14 points and a game-high nine assists, while Paula Reus scored 15 points to go with a game-high eight rebounds and Shaiquel McGruder finished with 14 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO