golobos.com
Lobos Begin Four-Match Road Stretch at Air Force Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The regular season is winding down with six matches left, and the Lobo volleyball team on the road for four of them, starting with a match with Air Force on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MT. The match can be viewed on the Mountain West Network with...
golobos.com
Lobos Down CSU Pueblo 85-53 in Preseason Exhibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team posted an 85-53 victory over Colorado State Pueblo in a preseason exhibition Saturday night at The Pit. The Lobos pulled away in the first half to post the 32-point victory in their final preseason contest. Four Lobos scored in...
golobos.com
Lobos Win Five More in Denver
DENVER, Colo. — The New Mexico Lobos men’s tennis team kept up their winning ways as the Lobos took two of three doubles matches and split six singles matches to go 5-4 on Day 2 of the Denver Hidden Duals. The tournament concludes on Sunday morning. In doubles,...
golobos.com
Lobos Fall to SJSU in Four
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos fought a good fight, but in the end, San José State took the final two sets to defeat the Lobos 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23 in front of 1,039 fans at Johnson Center. The loss dropped UNM to 14-8 overall and 5-7 in the Mountain West. UNM stayed a game out of fifth place as Wyoming fell to San Diego State in Laramie for the first time in 10 years.
golobos.com
6 Lobos earn MW all-conference honors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Being recognized for standout performances during the 2022 fall season, six players from the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team were named to the Mountain West All-Conference team announced by the conference office on Sunday. Jadyn Edwards, Leilani Baker, and Karlee Maes were each...
golobos.com
Women’s Golf Opens Play at Hurricane Invitational
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The New Mexico women’s golf team opened play Monday at the Hurricane Invitational with the first two rounds of play at the Biltmore Golf Course. The Lobos shot 7-over during the first 36 holes to sit in 10th place after the opening day of their final event of the fall season.
golobos.com
Balanced Scoring Leads Lobos Past Lady Buffs in First Exhibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Four Lobos finished in double figures in the first exhibition of the season against West Texas A&M on Saturday, led by a game-high 17 points for LaTascya Duff, as New Mexico won 84-75. LaTora Duff nearly tallied a double-double with 14 points and a game-high nine assists, while Paula Reus scored 15 points to go with a game-high eight rebounds and Shaiquel McGruder finished with 14 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
