Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Palmer Gulch Wildfire is 40 percent contained as of Monday morning. That’s according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. The fire (about three miles southeast of Hill City) is about 91 acres. The fire has burned in the valley along Palmer Creek Road and on the above timbered ridge. It is burning in heavy dead and downed fuels, creeping toward the Black Elk Wilderness. “Heavy smoke and snags continue to be a concern for firefighters,” the blog stated.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
kotatv.com
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream. Armadillos is a staple ice cream shop in Rapid City that has been around for 27 years. The shop is open from March 1st to October 31st. Once this place closes, we can officially say winter is approaching.
KEVN
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
kotatv.com
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
kotatv.com
Perfect weather is in store for the rest of the weekend and Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see decreasing cloud cover as we reach Sunday morning where we will remain dry and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. For the forecast on Halloween during the day we will see highs in the mid 60s to possible 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. In the evening temperatures could range from the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
kotatv.com
An ordinary Rapid City home transforms into a haunted house, just for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
kotatv.com
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Expected for Several Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Above normal temperatures arrive today, and stick around through the middle of next. This includes Halloween on Monday, with highs expected to be in the middle 60s. It is possible we could see 70 degrees on Tuesday. A large storm system, typical of November will...
kotatv.com
Community donates 12,400 pieces of candy for Knollwood Trunk or Treat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a call to action earlier this month, Rapid Citians donated thousands of pieces of Halloween candy for the ghosts and ghouls in one neighborhood. Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission and Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors created a candy drive this year to support a Trunk or...
KELOLAND TV
Wildfire continues to burn in Pennington County
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A National Guard helicopter has been called out to help crews in the Black Hills who are still working to contain a wildfire that started Saturday afternoon. The fire, south of Hill City, near the Palmer Creek Trailhead in the Black Elk Wilderness area...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
kotatv.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Helene Duhamel
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Helene Duhamel is running for re-election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Duhamel is being challenged by Democrat Nicole Heenan. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
kotatv.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Becky Drury
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Becky Drury is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 32. District 32 consists of east-central Rapid City. Drury and three others are in the race; Republican Steve Duffy, Democrat Jonathan Old Horse, and Democrat Christine Stephenson. 1. Who are you?...
kotatv.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Kirk Chaffee
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Kirk Chaffee is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 29. The district includes the communities of Sturgis, Union Center, Faith, and Blackhawk. Chaffee is on the ballot along with two other candidates, Republican Gary Cammack and Libertarian Sean Natchke.
kotatv.com
Drawing for second highest Powerball jackpot in history is tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1 billion. It is only the second time in Powerball’s history that the jackpot has escalated this high. The drawing is Monday night. The winner will have the choice to take a cash payment of just under $500 million upfront or the whole billion in the form of 30 payments spread out for over 29 years.
Comments / 0