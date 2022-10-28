ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

Jackson County woman charged with attempted murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. She missed. After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived. Torres was quickly found and “during the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was wanted in connection to an early October Valdosta shooting was arrested, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4. He was arrested at a motel on Oct....
VALDOSTA, GA
mypanhandle.com

Two arrested after hit and run in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson schools locked down after federal inmate escapes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools in Jackson County were locked down Monday after an inmate escaped the federal prison there. “Deputies are currently trying to locate FCI escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is described as being about 6’1″ and 200 pounds,” Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies wrote on their Facebook page. “She was last seen wearing […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

West Pensacola Street Shooting

The First Credit Union near the Intersectin of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee was the scene of two alleged armed robberies Tuesday night. Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. A man in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting

Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WOKV

Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 28, 2022

Ashley Wright, 24, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tatyanna James, 23, Blountstown, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Louis Turner, 33, Marianna, Florida: Driving without a valid license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Davis, 45, Cottondale, Florida: Awaiting transport...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Donalsonville police officer arrested

MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County. Records show Rain’a Butler was arrested Monday in the city of Colquitt. She was booked at the Miller County jail and released on her own recognizance.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
WMBB

Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

