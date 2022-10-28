Read full article on original website
TPD makes arrests in shooting on West Pensacola Street, asks for community help
The Tallahassee Police Department made three arrests following the shooting incident that took place Saturday night on West Pensacola Street.
Jackson County woman charged with attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. She missed. After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived. Torres was quickly found and “during the […]
cw34.com
One person killed in Tallahassee shooting, police shoot suspect
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of people started shooting at a liquor store leaving one person dead, police say. On Oct. 29 officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 12 a.m. On scene, they found an adult male dead and at least eight other people were hurt.
WALB 10
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was wanted in connection to an early October Valdosta shooting was arrested, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4. He was arrested at a motel on Oct....
Investigation continues following shooting on West Pensacola Street
The investigation continues following Saturday evening's shooting on West Pensacola Street. So far, one victim has been pronounced dead and eight are injured.
mypanhandle.com
Two arrested after hit and run in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.
Jackson schools locked down after federal inmate escapes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools in Jackson County were locked down Monday after an inmate escaped the federal prison there. “Deputies are currently trying to locate FCI escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is described as being about 6’1″ and 200 pounds,” Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies wrote on their Facebook page. “She was last seen wearing […]
Brooks County jailer accused of using ex-inmate's identity to commit fraud
A man was arrested for identity theft and other offenses related to a former Brooks County jail inmate.
1 dead, 8 injured following Tallahassee shooting
One man is dead and eight others were injured after multiple individuals within large crowds began shooting.
At least one person dead, others hurt in Tallahassee shooting incident
One man is dead and multiple other people are hurt following what the Tallahassee Police Department is calling shooting incidents.
WCTV
West Pensacola Street Shooting
The First Credit Union near the Intersectin of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee was the scene of two alleged armed robberies Tuesday night. Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. A man in...
wtvy.com
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 28, 2022
Ashley Wright, 24, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tatyanna James, 23, Blountstown, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Louis Turner, 33, Marianna, Florida: Driving without a valid license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Davis, 45, Cottondale, Florida: Awaiting transport...
wfxl.com
2 arrested for drugs after suspicious vehicle reported at Valdosta housing authority
Two people were arrested after Valdosta police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. On October 27, police responded to the Hudson Dockett Housing Authority around 1 a.m. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, 22-year-old Elisha Edwards and 46-year-old Leroy Person, officer say they observed narcotics sitting...
Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road
Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.
WCTV
‘This is a community problem:’ faith leaders, youth mentors plot next steps after deadly shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The biggest shooting in Tallahassee in years Saturday night sent shockwaves through the community. Youth mentors and prominent faith leaders are among those weighing in on what needs to be done to stop the shootings. Nick Fryson owns Shear Designs barber shop on North Copeland Street....
WCTV
Donalsonville police officer arrested
MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County. Records show Rain’a Butler was arrested Monday in the city of Colquitt. She was booked at the Miller County jail and released on her own recognizance.
Brush fires altered traffic flow on I-10 in Jefferson, Madison counties
Brush fires slowed traffic on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and Madison County Monday afternoon.
Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
