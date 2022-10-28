Read full article on original website
Related
BBC tries to understand politics by creating fake Americans
In an attempt to see how social media influences American politics, a BBC reporter created some fake Americans
NBC Philadelphia
Meta Is Losing Billions, But People Are Making Real-Life Money in the Metaverse: ‘It's Been an Incredibly Positive Experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
Comments / 0