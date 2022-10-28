Bill to legalize automatic knives in state heads to Governor

Legislation to end Pennsylvania's prohibition on automatic knives is headed to the governor's desk.

Current law prohibits individuals from repairing, selling, dealing, using or possessing an “offensive weapon," which includes automatic knives, bombs, grenades and machine guns. The bill would simply remove automatic knives from the list of prohibited offensive weapons.

“Automatic knives are commonly used by outdoor enthusiasts like hunters, boaters and hikers, and by tradespeople like contractors, landscapers and mechanics,” said Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), author of the legislation.

Someone in possession of an automatic knife with the intent to employ it criminally would still be in violation of the state’s Crimes Code.

“This ensures we have a mechanism in place to continue to protect the community while also allowing my legislation to remove an outdated restriction on law-abiding people,” Causer said.

The change would impact the knife manufacturing industry in the state.

“They are legal in 43 states, but not in Pennsylvania. It’s time we get rid of this antiquated law that needlessly infringes on our rights and puts knife manufacturers here at a competitive disadvantage," Causer said.

“These types of knives are some of the best-selling found in the current marketplace, and we’re looking forward to introducing new Case-branded designs with the help of our own talent in Bradford" said Mark Paup, president and CEO of Zippo Manufacturing Company and W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company of Bradford, PA.

House Bill 1929 received overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Should the bill become law, it would take effect in 60 days.