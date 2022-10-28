DECOMMIT: Michigan State loses 3rd-highest ranked prospect 2023 class

The Spartans' recruiting momentum has been halted after a 3-4 start this season...

It's been a very tough two months for Michigan State football, and the blows just keep coming.

On Thursday, four-star New Caney (Texas) running back Kedrick Reescano announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter. Ranked the No. 174 player in the country by 247Sports' composite rankings, Reescano was the third-highest ranked player in Michigan State's 2023 class.

Reescano committed to Michigan State back in January of this year, recently after head coach Mel Tucker re-hired Effrem Reed to be MSU's new running backs coach. Reescano is considered the No. 7 running back in the country, and is ranked No. 32 in the state of Texas.

Despite the high school senior's commitment to the Spartans, Reescano took recent visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State this month, and its been known for some time that his pledge to Michigan State has been wavering. The Texas native did say that the Spartans remain in his top group, but Tucker and Reed have their work cut out to get Reescano back in the fold for the 2023 class.

Reescano is the second 2023 four-star prospect who has decommitted from Michigan State this month. Back on Oct. 10, four-star Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) offensive lineman Clay Wedin also announced that he was re-opening his recruitment . Four days later, Wedin committed to the Auburn Tigers.

Michigan State's 2023 class, which was ranked in the nation's Top 10 this summer, has slipped all the way down to No. 31 in the country as a result of losing Wedin and Reescano. The Spartans still have eight four-star prospects committed, which is the most in a single class since MSU signed nine four-stars in the 2016 class.

There are ebbs and flows to every recruiting cycle, especially amongst programs competing for the top talent in the country. Tucker has made clear that he wants to recruit at a level never before seen in East Lansing. The third-year head coach has had some success, but Michigan State has lost momentum on the trail in recent months.

It will be interesting to see how the Spartans can recover, both on the football field and on the recruiting trail, ahead of National Signing Day this December.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023