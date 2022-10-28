ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DECOMMIT: Michigan State loses 3rd-highest ranked prospect 2023 class

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 4 days ago

The Spartans' recruiting momentum has been halted after a 3-4 start this season...

It's been a very tough two months for Michigan State football, and the blows just keep coming.

On Thursday, four-star New Caney (Texas) running back Kedrick Reescano announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter. Ranked the No. 174 player in the country by 247Sports' composite rankings, Reescano was the third-highest ranked player in Michigan State's 2023 class.

Reescano committed to Michigan State back in January of this year, recently after head coach Mel Tucker re-hired Effrem Reed to be MSU's new running backs coach. Reescano is considered the No. 7 running back in the country, and is ranked No. 32 in the state of Texas.

Despite the high school senior's commitment to the Spartans, Reescano took recent visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State this month, and its been known for some time that his pledge to Michigan State has been wavering. The Texas native did say that the Spartans remain in his top group, but Tucker and Reed have their work cut out to get Reescano back in the fold for the 2023 class.

Reescano is the second 2023 four-star prospect who has decommitted from Michigan State this month. Back on Oct. 10, four-star Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) offensive lineman Clay Wedin also announced that he was re-opening his recruitment . Four days later, Wedin committed to the Auburn Tigers.

Michigan State's 2023 class, which was ranked in the nation's Top 10 this summer, has slipped all the way down to No. 31 in the country as a result of losing Wedin and Reescano. The Spartans still have eight four-star prospects committed, which is the most in a single class since MSU signed nine four-stars in the 2016 class.

There are ebbs and flows to every recruiting cycle, especially amongst programs competing for the top talent in the country. Tucker has made clear that he wants to recruit at a level never before seen in East Lansing. The third-year head coach has had some success, but Michigan State has lost momentum on the trail in recent months.

It will be interesting to see how the Spartans can recover, both on the football field and on the recruiting trail, ahead of National Signing Day this December.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023

  • Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe ; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 73 nationally, No. 10 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma
  • Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe ; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 153 nationally, No. 22 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Iowa
  • Four-star DL Jalen Thompson ; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 215 nationally, No. 33 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star LB Jordan Hall ; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 223 nationally, No. 18 Linebacker, No. 45 in state of Florida
  • Four-star OT Stanton Ramil ; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.; No. 231 nationally, No. 21 Offensive Tackle, No. 18 in the state of Alabama
  • Four-star TE Brennan Parachek ; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 303 nationally, No. 16 Tight End, No. 5 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star IOL Cole Dellinger ; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.; No. 344 nationally, No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star CB Chance Rucker ; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 397 nationally, No. 39 Cornerback; No. 67 in state of Texas
  • Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack ; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 584 nationally, No. 45 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan
  • Three-star CB Colton Hood ; Eagles Landing Christian Academy; McDonough, Ga.; No. 732 nationally, No. 75 Cornerback, No. 68 in state of Georgia
  • Three-star QB Bo Edmundson ; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 803 nationally, No. 39 Quarterback, No. 147 in state of Texas
  • Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III ; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 818 nationally, No. 79 Cornerback; No. 121 in state of Florida

SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

