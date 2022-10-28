Read full article on original website
KEVN
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Palmer Gulch Wildfire is 40 percent contained as of Monday morning. That’s according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. The fire (about three miles southeast of Hill City) is about 91 acres. The fire has burned in the valley along Palmer Creek Road and on the above timbered ridge. It is burning in heavy dead and downed fuels, creeping toward the Black Elk Wilderness. “Heavy smoke and snags continue to be a concern for firefighters,” the blog stated.
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
KEVN
Very Mild Halloween this Year!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halloween, 2022 will be quite mild with highs in the 60s! These temperatures are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect 50s during prime Trick or Treat time this evening. The first half of this week will be mild to warm...
KEVN
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
KEVN
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream. Armadillos is a staple ice cream shop in Rapid City that has been around for 27 years. The shop is open from March 1st to October 31st. Once this place closes, we can officially say winter is approaching.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
newscenter1.tv
Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’
Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
KEVN
Community donates 12,400 pieces of candy for Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a call to action earlier this month, Rapid Citians donated thousands of pieces of Halloween candy for the ghosts and ghouls in one neighborhood. Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission and Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors created a candy drive this year to support a Trunk or...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
KELOLAND TV
Wildfire continues to burn in Pennington County
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A National Guard helicopter has been called out to help crews in the Black Hills who are still working to contain a wildfire that started Saturday afternoon. The fire, south of Hill City, near the Palmer Creek Trailhead in the Black Elk Wilderness area...
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
KEVN
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
KEVN
Costumed kids and grown-ups race at Sock Hop
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the day before Halloween, kids and adults had the chance to show off their costumes before the big day as part of the Black Hills Running Club’s Sock Hop races. Ben Burns spoke to one of the organizers of the event to hear why they decided to give racers a scary-good time before the 31st.
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Vince Vidal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vince Vidal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 33. District 33 includes portions of Pennington and Meade County within it. Vidal faces two Republicans in the November general election, incumbent Phil Jensen and Curt Massie. 1. Who are you?...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Kirk Chaffee
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Kirk Chaffee is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 29. The district includes the communities of Sturgis, Union Center, Faith, and Blackhawk. Chaffee is on the ballot along with two other candidates, Republican Gary Cammack and Libertarian Sean Natchke.
KEVN
Second highest Powerball jackpot in history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1 billion. It is only the second time in Powerball’s history that the jackpot has escalated this high. The drawing is tonight. The winner will have the choice to take a cash payment of just under $500 million upfront or the whole billion in the form of 30 payments spread out for over 29 years.
