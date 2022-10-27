Emma is back in WWE following her match against Ronda Rousey on Smackdown and the returning star has commented on what it felt like to be back in WWE. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the cocky Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. There were plenty of rumors of who the opponent would be whether it was somebody from Smackdown, Raw or perhaps on NXT. Instead, it was Emma making her WWE return.

2 DAYS AGO