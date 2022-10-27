Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Talks Cracking Up The Bloodline
Sami Zayn stole the show on SmackDown with his ‘Ucey’ comments and has discussed how, on occasion, he’s doing his best to get The Bloodline to crack up. On Friday Night SmackDown, The Bloodline tried to smooth over the cracks in the group as Roman Reigns demanded Jey Uso bury his ill will towards ‘Honorary Uce’ Sami Zayn. Zayn told Reigns that he thinks Jey had not been feeling “very Ucey” lately and the group began to crack up.
Wardlow Shares What His Big Breakfast Looks Like (PHOTO)
Wardlow is a very powerful man that dominates everybody he faces in AEW and now he’s sharing what his big breakfast looks like. The big man simply known as Wardlow has been with AEW since the company started in 2019, he spent nearly three years “working for” Maxwell Jacob Friedman until he turned on him earlier in 2022. Since then, Wardlow has been on a major roll since he won the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky on July 6th.
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
Details Of “Young Rock” Season 3 Premiering On November 4th
The NBC television show “Young Rock” covering the life of Dwayne Johnson is back for season three with new details from the season premiere. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson created the show “Young Rock” to chronicle what his life journey has been like. The show tells three tales at once covering The Rock’s youth from his adolescence as the son of famous wrestler Rocky Johnson to his teen years as his father starts to struggle a bit as he gets older and then the adult version going from college to eventually become a wrestler.
Award Winning Rap Star Wants AEW ‘Roster Spot’
An award-winning rap star wants to trade in the studio for the wrestling ring as he tells AEW President Tony Khan that he wants a “roster spot” in the company. It was back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Now, almost two years later, the rap star is making very public overtures to Tony Khan about joining AEW.
Former WWE Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company
It appears that a former WWE Superstar has now officially re-signed with the company after they shockingly re-debuted recently on TV. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. Rumour swirled as to who Rousey’s opponent might be and fans were stunned when it turned out to be former WWE Superstar, Emma.
Spoilers For November 4th Edition Of SmackDown
As WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, the November 4th edition of SmackDown was taped in advance and we have the results right here. The November 4th episode of SmackDown opened with Liv Morgan taking on Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. The bout is said to involve numerous weapons and the finish came after Morgan dropped Deville onto a pile of chairs with Oblivion.
WWE Teaming Up With Wheel Of Fortune For WrestleMania Week
The popular TV game show “Wheel of Fortune” is teaming up with WWE for a week full of shows leading into WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Xavier Woods was a celebrity guest on an episode of Wheel of Fortune that aired on ABC on Sunday, October 30th. Following Woods’ appearance on Wheel of Fortune, it was announced that more WWE superstars will be appearing on the game show.
Wardlow Jokingly Admits Having “Girls Chained Up” In His Bedroom
Wardlow is a dominant, powerful wrestler in AEW who also isn’t shy when it comes to the ladies. The AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has been All Elite from the company’s first year in 2019, but he didn’t actually “earn” a contract until he defeated his former boss Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Double or Nothing 2022.
Attitude Era Star Makes NJPW Return For First Time In 18 Years
One of the biggest names from WWE’s Attitude Era appeared on NJPW for the first time in almost two decades. Ken Shamrock was built up as a big star in WWE back when MMA was still growing. He was given a mild push and took part in some important moments, such as when he was the special guest referee in the Bret vs. Austin match at WrestleMania 13. But Shamrock wrestled in New Japan before his WWE stint and has returned to that company recently.
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
Emma Comments On WWE Return
Emma is back in WWE following her match against Ronda Rousey on Smackdown and the returning star has commented on what it felt like to be back in WWE. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the cocky Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. There were plenty of rumors of who the opponent would be whether it was somebody from Smackdown, Raw or perhaps on NXT. Instead, it was Emma making her WWE return.
WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestling The Great Muta At NOAH The New Year 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura from WWE is going to be wrestling at the upcoming NOAH The New Year 2023 as part of The Great Muta’s retirement tour. It is very rare to see a contracted WWE superstar wrestling on another company’s show, but it’s going to happen on January 1st, 2023 when Shinsuke Nakamura will face the legendary Gret Muta at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event. It will take place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The match was announced by Prowrestling NOAH on Twitter on Sunday morning.
NXT Stars Show Off Incredible Cosplay Tributes For Recent Halloween Battle Royal (PHOTOS)
Several WWE NXT superstars were in costume for a women’s battle royal match at a recent live event including Jacy Jayne dressed as The Undertaker!. Halloween season is all about having fun while dressing up in a costume. Whether you’re an adult that’s still a kid at heart or just a kid, it’s time to put on a costume. WWE superstars are certainly no different.
Mick Foley Recalls Buried Alive Match: “It Was A Pretty Ominous Scene”
Mick Foley was concerned during a past Buried Alive Match. Recently on his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, Mick Foley spoke about how he felt regarding a Buried Alive Match that took place at WWE In Your House 11 between him (when he was known as Mankind) and The Undertaker.
Drew McIntyre Calls Fellow WWE Star A ‘Clown’
Drew McIntyre calls it as he sees it and the former WWE Champion was in doubt that one of his colleagues on SmackDown is a “clown.”. Going to other countries can bring with it culture shocks that you weren’t quite expecting and that’s what appears to have happened to Maximum Male Model Mace as he came to Scotland with WWE.
Vince McMahon Was “So Hesitant” On Turning Roman Reigns Heel
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled Vince McMahon’s hesitation to turn Roman Reigns heel when the fans began booing him. Roman Reigns is arguably the top star in WWE today. Currently, in the midst of a record-setting reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the leader of one of the hottest heel factions in pro wrestling, The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief has won over many of the fans who booed him relentlessly when WWE was trying to push him as the top babyface in the company.
