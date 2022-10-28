Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 4 Evening’ game

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his 3-pointers in the second half — including three in the fourth quarter — and finished with 12 points as the 76ers won their third straight to close a four-game road trip and move to 4-4. “We keep saying we’re a work in progress,” Harden said of his team, which reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. “We’re continuously trying to figure out great we can be. And I’m glad we were going through a tough time. Everything isn’t great (when) you’re winning games. It just feels that way.” Embiid, the back-to-back NBA MVP finalist, missed out due to non-COVID-19 related illness.
