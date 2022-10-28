ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 4 Evening” game were:

5-1-7-8

(five, one, seven, eight)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his 3-pointers in the second half — including three in the fourth quarter — and finished with 12 points as the 76ers won their third straight to close a four-game road trip and move to 4-4. “We keep saying we’re a work in progress,” Harden said of his team, which reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. “We’re continuously trying to figure out great we can be. And I’m glad we were going through a tough time. Everything isn’t great (when) you’re winning games. It just feels that way.” Embiid, the back-to-back NBA MVP finalist, missed out due to non-COVID-19 related illness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5dc.com

Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in Southeast. Police identified the victim as Maurice Frazier, 38, of Southeast,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy