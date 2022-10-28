Playing music with the pros – Dallas Brass will provide workshops for student musicians culminating in Nov. 5 performance

Read full article on original website
Celebrating 10 years since the Oregon Tech Honors Program began, Executive Director Christopher J. Syrnyk is excited to expand the program
Oct. 28, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — When the Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Honors Program began in 2012, its aim was to mold a student into a future leader. Currently celebrating his seventh year of leading the program, which is now in its 10th year, Christopher J. Syrnyk, Ph.D., upholds the program’s new mission by identifying the knowledge and skills students will need in the future to serve them best with the program now.
Pacific Terrace closure for Halloween Trick-or-Treating
TONIGHT from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Pacific Terrace will be closed from Melrose Street to Van Ness Avenue. This closure is being conducted for the safety of the children while they are trick- or-treating. The City of Klamath Falls encourages everyone to drive with caution on the side streets...
Oregon Tech holds high school and college innovation clinic to encourage entrepreneurial thinking in Klamath County
Oct. 26, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech welcomed 100 high school and college students to campus Oct. 21 for Ready, Set, Innovate, a daylong innovation clinic to inspire innovative and entrepreneurial thinking. The event brought together high school students from Henley, New Horizon Christian, Klamath Union, Lost River, and Mazama; Klamath Community College students; Oregon Tech students; community mentors; and volunteers to learn creative, team-based approaches to problem-solving.
Fall open burn dates set within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone only
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start 8 a.m. Saturday, November 5, and will end 5 p.m. Sunday, November 20. In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning....
‘Don’t Dream It, Be It’ – Mazama students explore future opportunities at parent-teacher conferences
High school students had a chance to explore possible futures and talk to college representatives, military recruiters and even local employers Wednesday during Mazama High School’s first-ever “Don’t Dream It, Be It!” career, college, and military night. The event, hosted during parent-teacher conferences, was an opportunity...
DOG PARK CLOSING FOR THE FALL/WINTER SEASON
October 26, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls will be closing its Dog Park located at Ewauna Park for the fall/winter season effective Monday, October 31st. Closure of the Dog Park is necessary to allow reseeding and resting of the grass and amenities to ensure a vibrant play area for our canine friends in the spring!
Healthy Klamath is bringing fitness legend, Todd Durkin, to Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS Ore- Healthy Klamath is pleased to be bringing Todd Durkin, a legend in the fitness community, to Klamath Falls on October 28th. He’ll give a motivational speech, lead a workout, and do a book signing at Klamath Union’s Pell Court. It’s an event that you won’t want to miss.
KCC, Southern Oregon University to host education program open house
KLAMATH FALLS — Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend an open house to learn how to become a licensed teacher without leaving Klamath County through Klamath Community College (KCC) and Southern Oregon University (SOU). The event is Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m....
SCARECROW ROW 2022 – MAIN STREET CLOSURE
October 27, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Saturday, October 29th, Main Street will be closed between 11th Street and 4th Street; as will 9th Street between Klamath Avenue and Main Street. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will accommodate the Scarecrow Row event, which includes a children’s costume parade and trick-or-treating.
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary
SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
Evening cemetery tours offered
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Evening tours of the Linkville Cemetery will be offered by the Klamath County Museum and Klamath County Historical Society on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Cost for the walking tours is $6 per person, and reservations must be made in advance online at klamathmuseum.org. Tours will be offered at various times from late afternoon to evening, and space is limited. For more information or assistance in reserving tour spots, contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.
Museum celebrates county’s birthday, offers free admission
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Museum will offer free admission on Saturday, Oct. 15, in celebration of Klamath County’s birthday. Klamath County was established as a new Oregon county on Oct. 17, 1882, having been partitioned from Lake County, which in turn had been partitioned in 1874 from Jackson County.
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain
On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
Klamath County Sheriffs Office reports dramatic increase phone scams
KCSO has seen a dramatic increase in reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demand money or the target would be arrested. To avoid becoming a victim of...
Arrest Made In Sprague River Kidnapping And Attempted Murder Incident
On October 8, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 32000 block Klamath Forest Dr near Sprague River, OR on a report of menacing. Upon arrival deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The follow up investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and shot at. The responsible person was later identified as Clinton Edward Bimemiller, age 51. An additional victim also reported Bimemiller shot at them.
