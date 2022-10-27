Read full article on original website
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
Photo: Seth Rollins Gets a New Look
Prior to the introduction of his outlandish outfits, Seth Rollins’ persona “The Visionary” had a distinctive hairdo of black and blonde. He wore this style for several years, including his tenure on The Shield, before becoming all-black. Rollins teased fans with a photo of blonde hair on...
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Former WWE Superstar Congratulates Sheamus On Wedding (PHOTO)
With fellow wrestler Drew McIntyre appearing to be his best man, WWE Superstar Sheamus has tied the knot. To give the “Celtic Warrior” time off to get married and enjoy his honeymoon, GUNTHER and Imperium would take out the Irishman and it allowed WWE to write him off of television.
WWE Star Reveals Brock Lesnar Pulled Him Aside To Give Advice
A WWE star has revealed that Brock Lesnar pulled him aside to give advice. Madcap Moss has worked for WWE since 2014, but didn’t join the main roster until 2020. Following an injury, Moss returned to television as “Madcap Moss” and aligned with Happy Corbin on SmackDown.
Sasha Banks Reportedly Still With WWE
Having remained absent from the company since May 16, Sasha Banks is believed to still be under contract with the sports entertainment giant. The contractual status of Sasha Banks and Naomi has made for interesting reading ever since they walked out of WWE on May 16. Numerous reports have been issued since, largely stating that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions remain obligated to the sports entertainment giant.
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend
Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumours That He Had Issues With CM Punk In AEW
Cody Rhodes made news at the beginning of the year, when it was announced by himself and AEW that he would be leaving his role as an executive vice president of the company, and departing the company due to his contract expiring. Cody then returned to WWE, arriving as Seth...
