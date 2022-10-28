ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is They?
3d ago

Abbott "wholeheartedly" supported our state's gambling laws until he started to feel his support slipping and/or opposition growing. Just be honest.

Two Cents
3d ago

Lol this "conservative" state couldn't handle gaming the right way. It would be a mess that only fur pockets would enjoy anyway. Where's all the lotto money? It doesn't touch the schools like they claim. Texas congressmen get more of it than our children. Texas has too many social problems it doesn't deal with gaming would triple those problems.

4d ago

Texas may as well start allowing gambling. People who may want to gamble will go to Shreveport, Oklahoma or New Mexico.

a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor

AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Candidates spring to the political finish line in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With early voting underway across Texas, the latest episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Oct. 27) focuses on turnout so far and the candidates' last-minute pushes to get out the vote.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Reaching the political finish lineThis week, the two leading candidates for Texas Governor campaigned in...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

College voters held back by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
TEXAS STATE
