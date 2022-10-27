Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
tjrwrestling.net
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Buff Bagwell On Failed WWE Run Leading To Depression & Drinking
Buff Bagwell is opening up about dealing with depression and drinking a lot of alcohol because of what happened to him during his very brief WWE career. In March 2001, WWE purchased their former rival promotion, World Championship Wrestling. Along with the purchase, WWE obtained the contracts of dozens of prominent wrestlers in the company. One of those wrestlers was Buff Bagwell.
tjrwrestling.net
Spoilers For November 4th Edition Of SmackDown
As WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, the November 4th edition of SmackDown was taped in advance and we have the results right here. The November 4th episode of SmackDown opened with Liv Morgan taking on Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. The bout is said to involve numerous weapons and the finish came after Morgan dropped Deville onto a pile of chairs with Oblivion.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Do Evolution 2 PLE
A former WWE Women’s Champion is pushing for the company to hold a second all-women Evolution Premium Live Event. The first Evolution Premium Live Event took place on October 28th, 2018. Consisting exclusively of women’s matches (including Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing match), it was seen as a historic event for the company. So much so that multiple people have campaigned for a second one.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Congratulates Sheamus On Wedding (PHOTO)
With fellow wrestler Drew McIntyre appearing to be his best man, WWE Superstar Sheamus has tied the knot. To give the “Celtic Warrior” time off to get married and enjoy his honeymoon, GUNTHER and Imperium would take out the Irishman and it allowed WWE to write him off of television.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Manager Reveals Hilarious Reason He Took The Undertaker To Wrestler’s Court
The Undertaker once got taken to Wrestler’s Court. Recently, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about how he once took The Undertaker to Wrestler’s Court and put him on trial. Wrestler’s Court was created to avoid backstage brawls and incidents in the locker room, rather keeping the peace...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Returning To Smackdown (SPOILER)
A familiar face is expected to return to WWE Smackdown to participate in an open challenge against the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Former WWE women’s wrestler Tenille Dashwood, who wrestled as Emma in WWE, is at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis, Missouri according to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. The news was also confirmed by Fightful Select as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Attitude Era Star Makes NJPW Return For First Time In 18 Years
One of the biggest names from WWE’s Attitude Era appeared on NJPW for the first time in almost two decades. Ken Shamrock was built up as a big star in WWE back when MMA was still growing. He was given a mild push and took part in some important moments, such as when he was the special guest referee in the Bret vs. Austin match at WrestleMania 13. But Shamrock wrestled in New Japan before his WWE stint and has returned to that company recently.
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Stars Show Off Incredible Cosplay Tributes For Recent Halloween Battle Royal (PHOTOS)
Several WWE NXT superstars were in costume for a women’s battle royal match at a recent live event including Jacy Jayne dressed as The Undertaker!. Halloween season is all about having fun while dressing up in a costume. Whether you’re an adult that’s still a kid at heart or just a kid, it’s time to put on a costume. WWE superstars are certainly no different.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Makes Sami Zayn Full Member Of The Bloodline
Sami Zayn is no longer just an “honorary uce”! He’s now Sami Uso and a full-blown member of The Bloodline!. To begin WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa would square off against Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes in a tag team match. Going back-and-forth, The Bloodline would once again find themselves outside of the ring with Jey Uso screwing up plans, causing tension and nearly brawling with Zayn.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestling The Great Muta At NOAH The New Year 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura from WWE is going to be wrestling at the upcoming NOAH The New Year 2023 as part of The Great Muta’s retirement tour. It is very rare to see a contracted WWE superstar wrestling on another company’s show, but it’s going to happen on January 1st, 2023 when Shinsuke Nakamura will face the legendary Gret Muta at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event. It will take place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The match was announced by Prowrestling NOAH on Twitter on Sunday morning.
tjrwrestling.net
Mick Foley Pitched Big Change For Thunder Rosa To Tony Khan in 2021
Mick Foley once had big plans for Thunder Rosa. Recently on the “Foley Is Pod” podcast, Mick Foley spoke about his comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2012 after working in TNA for a stint. Not just that, but Mick Foley also put a spotlight on how he actually tried to pitch Thunder Rosa changes to Tony Khan just last year.
tjrwrestling.net
Mick Foley On Why He’d Likely Say No To WWE Return
Mick Foley recently said he’s “paying a steeper price than he thought imaginable” which rules him out of a WWE return. Mick Foley has served as an Ambassador for WWE for many years and has also appeared onscreen in non-wrestling roles such as his much-loved run as the company’s Commissioner.
tjrwrestling.net
Michael Cole Mentions AEW Star Live During SmackDown
In a further sign of recent changes to the WWE product, Michael Cole has made reference to a current AEW star live on air. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22nd, there have been many changes to the way WWE presents its TV shows. This has included small but welcome alterations to commentary and promos such as WWE Superstars being able to use words like ‘hospital’ instead of ‘local medical facility’, while ‘wrestling’ is no longer blacklisted.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Says He Didn’t Leave AEW Due To Young Bucks & Kenny Omega
Cody Rhodes has gone to social media to make it clear that he didn’t leave AEW because of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega or CM Punk. It was a big moment at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 when Cody Rhodes made his WWE return after six years away. There were plenty of rumors that Cody was coming back, but until he was back in a WWE ring to face Seth “Freakin” Rollins, you just didn’t know for sure. Plus, Cody was an Executive Vice President in AEW, which led to fans wondering why he would leave in the first place.
tjrwrestling.net
Wardlow Jokingly Admits Having “Girls Chained Up” In His Bedroom
Wardlow is a dominant, powerful wrestler in AEW who also isn’t shy when it comes to the ladies. The AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has been All Elite from the company’s first year in 2019, but he didn’t actually “earn” a contract until he defeated his former boss Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Double or Nothing 2022.
tjrwrestling.net
Uncle Howdy Potentially Linked To Former Four Horsemen Member?
The newest addition to Bray Wyatt’s carnival of characters, Uncle Howdy, could be linked to a WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt was in full flow on the microphone when he was interrupted by a masked figure on-screen who has been identified as ‘Uncle Howdy’. The figure ominously claimed that Wyatt would never be able to run away from him and said that the Eater of Worlds still needed a mask, a reference to his former Fiend persona.
Comments / 0