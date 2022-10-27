One of the biggest names from WWE’s Attitude Era appeared on NJPW for the first time in almost two decades. Ken Shamrock was built up as a big star in WWE back when MMA was still growing. He was given a mild push and took part in some important moments, such as when he was the special guest referee in the Bret vs. Austin match at WrestleMania 13. But Shamrock wrestled in New Japan before his WWE stint and has returned to that company recently.

1 DAY AGO